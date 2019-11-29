Column: A new era for older Americans

I was not prepared for a social worker to suggest our family spend itself into poverty.

Last winter, after my father entered a hospitalization from which he would never emerge, my mother and I sat down with a social worker to talk about options for the long-term care we thought he might need. I’ll always remember the social worker patiently explaining to my mom that her best option to cover Dad’s care might be for our family to spend everything that we had until we were asset-poor enough to qualify for Medicaid. I remember thinking, "Is that how this works in America?"

It is a fact of life that we and the people we love grow older. With aging can come deep satisfaction and joy — the chance to slow down, travel, or play with a new grandchild. It can also bring hardship, as a worker frets whether she has sufficient savings to retire or a husband debates whether to move his spouse to a nursing home.

More and more Americans are confronting the challenges of aging, as shifting demographics intensify a crisis that Washington has neglected for years. As baby boomers age, there will soon be more older adults than children for the first time. By 2050, nearly one in five Iowans will be over 65. Americans are increasingly becoming eligible for Social Security, even as the Trump administration has tried to cut billions from the program.