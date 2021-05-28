Column: A new name to suit our mission

As names go, "Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center" was always a bit long. It was chosen by our founders after the merger of the Rock Island County and Scott County blood banks, which in 1974 formed an organization that would serve all hospitals in the Quad Cities. It was a long name, but it became a very good name. So why, after 46 years, would we choose to stop using a name that’s so well-known and respected in our community?
Most in our area wouldn’t know it, but for the last 10 years we have operated under three different names: Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. That’s the result of mergers in 2010 and 2011 with our peers in Springfield and Urbana, Illinois.
Since that time, we have expanded our service region to include hospitals in south-central Wisconsin, southern Illinois, and the St. Louis region. Our growth has extended beyond what our founders would have envisioned when choosing the "Mississippi Valley" name.
Uniting our staff, donors, and volunteers under a single name was a key objective of the name change. While we are proudly based in Davenport, we have team members working from Danville, Illinois to Madison, Wisconsin, across eastern Iowa, and south to St. Louis. We will see increased efficiency and enhanced name recognition across our region by promoting our blood drives and service to hospitals under a single name.
Our project team conducted market research with our employees, blood donors, board members, hospital partners, and the public. This research led us to ImpactLife, a name that emphasizes "what we do" instead of "where we are."
ImpactLife isn’t only our name. It describes our mission in action. When we announced our new name, we invited the chair of our Associate Board, Audrey Majeski, to share her story.
You’re definitely in labor. Are you ready? Will you accept blood and blood products should you need them? It’s a boy. You’re hemorrhaging. We’re going to go ahead and give you some blood now. We’re doing everything we can.
Thaw more [plasma]. They’re bringing it. My chest hurts. Where’s Jaxson? I am so thirsty. I can’t see.
My eyesight returned and I had a second major surgery that night. Twenty transfusions of blood and blood products gave my medical team the ability to save my life. Likely, many different donors had selflessly donated in the weeks and days ahead. I was blissfully preparing a nursery, none the wiser. They took an hour away from work. Maybe they visited a donor site or a mobile drive. Each person made a choice. A choice to give. Each person impacted my life.
I went home with that newborn, and I got to thank my doctors. I became a blood center volunteer, and then a donor. And now I’m the chair of the Associate Board.
I saw my son turn one, and then two, and then get his first cast. We took our kids to the ocean. We celebrate. We donate together, and we impact lives like our own.
Thank you to Audrey for so powerfully stating the impact of blood donation in just a few short words. In the Quad Cities alone, more than 41,000 individuals support our mission as active blood donors, mobile blood drive sponsors, and in other volunteer roles. We appreciate the tremendous support we have in the community and look forward to continuing our work together as ImpactLife!
Mike Parejko is the CEO at ImpactLife. Audrey Majeski is chair of its Quad Cities Associate Board.