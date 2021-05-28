Column: A new name to suit our mission

As names go, "Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center" was always a bit long. It was chosen by our founders after the merger of the Rock Island County and Scott County blood banks, which in 1974 formed an organization that would serve all hospitals in the Quad Cities. It was a long name, but it became a very good name. So why, after 46 years, would we choose to stop using a name that’s so well-known and respected in our community?

Most in our area wouldn’t know it, but for the last 10 years we have operated under three different names: Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. That’s the result of mergers in 2010 and 2011 with our peers in Springfield and Urbana, Illinois.

Since that time, we have expanded our service region to include hospitals in south-central Wisconsin, southern Illinois, and the St. Louis region. Our growth has extended beyond what our founders would have envisioned when choosing the "Mississippi Valley" name.