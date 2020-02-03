Column: A nice fire

RURAL AMERICA — The gloom continues on this day, cloudy, snow-covered ground, gray everywhere. Drinking my coffee this morning I stood at the kitchen window watching three wild turkeys working the edge of the lane where the snowplow uncovered the grass. They are very methodical, like they have a plan.

The story about founding father Benjamin Franklin nominating the wild turkey to be our national bird is false, but even so the birds are pretty cool.

As the three move up the lane a couple of deer watch them from about 20 yards away. I expect they all know each other. Turkeys move a lot of air when they take flight, consequently when a few of them are startled the whoosh sound is unbelievably unnerving, heart attack material.

Later in the day I stopped on the graveled road that runs by my house so that I could watch six pheasants doing exactly what the turkeys were doing, working the edge of the road where the county snowplow uncovered grass. Talk about gorgeous animals; I cannot imagine a mentality that encourages one to blast away at these creatures, then pick up the beautifully plumed iridescent beings that once drew breath.

