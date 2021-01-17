Column: A party standing at a crossroads

As we brace for Wednesday’s inauguration, with memories of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol still fresh in our minds, it seems appropriate to give some thought to the political state of our union.
We are, and have been since Washington’s terms in office, a politically divided nation. In the back and forth between Federalists and states’ rights partisans, we have built a nation, fought wars, and turned on each other in a bloody rebellion. It seems that the wounds from the latter have not healed and we once again are toe-to-toe, this time with the odd difference that the participants have changed sides.
The Grand Old Party that stood for the Union, and against slavery, now seems to be filled with insurrectionists; while the Democrats from Dixie, who rebelled for the right to keep slaves, are now champions of central government. How did this happen?
It has been a slow transition, sparked by the birth of the Democrats’ New Deal, with the Republicans’ subsequent resistance and concentration on individualism and the free market. As the North and South flipped sides, the contest grew increasingly bitter.
It was different when I stepped into the political arena back in 1972. Oddly, it was a deeply conservative Republican, "Bert" Metcalf, who urged me to run against a Republican state senator neither of us admired. Local Democratic officials did not recognize me as one of their own, but they did not offer opposition. My campaign was filled with members of both parties. Two of them were later to run for Congress: one as Republican; the other as Democrat.
In Springfield, I found that G.O.P. members ranged from liberal to moderate to conservative, with roughly two-thirds in the latter category. Democrats had the same ideological spread, with most being moderate. I did meet one high-taxing, free-spending radical in the House, who wanted to give veterans a huge bonus. When told it would be too costly, he rebutted the argument, saying it was "just tax money." We thought him eccentric.
Hudson Sours, a true arch-conservative, helped shepherd a difficult bill I sponsored through the committee he chaired when Senate Democrats were in the minority. In short, while we had arguments, we were able to compromise and get things done without being enemies.
Locally, I found Republicans to be an earnest, agreeable lot. On one occasion, the Rock Island County G.O.P. chair, Bill Getz, praised one of my votes in the press while denouncing an opposing vote by the Republican House member. On my rare trips to Washington, I spent more time with Iowa’s Jim Leach than with my former colleagues.
Most politicians were surprised when I first won. District 36 had been gerrymandered to be 54% Republican. (It has since flipped the other way).
Encouraged by my win, local Democrats immediately urged me to run against U.S. Rep. Tom Railsback. I refused; there was no good reason to run against someone I considered honest and competent just because of party difference.
Before Lane Evans opted to run for Railsback’s seat, he came to ask my advice. I told him not to worry; Tom would lose the primary to a radical opponent. He had voted for Richard Nixon’s impeachment and primaries are decided by the passionate. That is what happened. Lane won and his decency kept him in office for 12 terms.
All that has changed. Opposition to the New Deal and Great Society programs shrank the pool of reliable Republican voters. Starting with Sen. Joe McCarthy’s campaign against imaginary communists in government, through Newt Gingrich’s successful strategy of congressional non-cooperation, the G.O.P began to downplay policy and to lean on voters' anger and fears.
After the Voting Rights Act, they quietly absorbed southern racists, later adding Tea Party activists, white nationalists, and evangelicals, the latter registering in a rush to support Ronald Reagan. As economic inequality grew, government disaffection rose to an all-time high. Donald Trump cashed in on it.
So now the party is at a crossroads. Trump has stoked anger into rebellion, attracting disaffected Democrats as well. Should the G.O.P. rid the party of him for all time through impeachment, or mouth pieties about division, procedural details — or his false election claims — and continue on to revolution?
Locally, Republican party officials on both sides of the river seem content to ride the whirlwind. Scott County Chair David Millage immediately called for Trump’s impeachment, only to resign after pushback from his colleagues. Rock Island County Chair Drue Mielke seems content to turn the issue aside, making the odd claim that "we will find that the violence that occurred was done by infiltrators, possibly antifa, and those wishing to cause anarchy seeking to distort and hijack the peaceful(!) rally by Americans wishing to exercise their freedom of speech and assembly."
Newly-elected Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks looks to find "other ways to hold the president accountable," claiming that impeachment would "only further divide the nation and make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to unify and lead our nation."
What would my friends Jim Leach, Tom Railsback, Hudson Sours, and Bert Metcalf make of such evasion? What choice might they make were they in office today?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.