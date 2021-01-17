Column: A party standing at a crossroads

As we brace for Wednesday’s inauguration, with memories of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol still fresh in our minds, it seems appropriate to give some thought to the political state of our union.

We are, and have been since Washington’s terms in office, a politically divided nation. In the back and forth between Federalists and states’ rights partisans, we have built a nation, fought wars, and turned on each other in a bloody rebellion. It seems that the wounds from the latter have not healed and we once again are toe-to-toe, this time with the odd difference that the participants have changed sides.

The Grand Old Party that stood for the Union, and against slavery, now seems to be filled with insurrectionists; while the Democrats from Dixie, who rebelled for the right to keep slaves, are now champions of central government. How did this happen?

It has been a slow transition, sparked by the birth of the Democrats’ New Deal, with the Republicans’ subsequent resistance and concentration on individualism and the free market. As the North and South flipped sides, the contest grew increasingly bitter.