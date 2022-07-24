Column: A perfect solution to abortion does not exist

When Ronald Reagan was President of the United States, he stated that it is uncertain when the life of an individual human being begins but went on to say that we should protect the fetus so that we don’t inadvertently kill an innocent human being. At about the same time a lecturer we had on campus, like President Reagan, stated that it is uncertain when the life of an individual human being begins but she went on to say that we know that a pregnant woman is a human being and that we should not give priority to something that is uncertain over the health and well-being of the pregnant woman.

In a previous column I noted that while it is easy to assert that the life of an individual human being begins at the time of conception when the genotype (genetic code) is formed, it is difficult to come up with persuasive arguments to support this claim.

The same is true of every other line of demarcation that might be used to denote the beginning of the life of an individual human being. The beating of the heart (a four-chambered heart or simply circulation of body fluids)? The beginning of brain activity (the cerebral cortex, which is related to consciousness and awareness, or any brain activity, including that of the brain stem)? Viability (the ability to survive outside the womb without the use of artificial life support systems or the ability to survive outside the womb with the use of artificial life support systems, with new technologies pushing this back earlier and earlier in the pregnancy)? The first breath of life after birth has occurred?

There are no satisfactory answers to any of these questions, only assertions that cannot fully be defended. So where does this leave us? Useful reference points when trying to sort out beginning of life questions and other issues related to abortion include the following:

• A human embryo in utero (in the womb) is not simply living human tissue. It is something more than living human tissue because it has the potential, if all goes well, of developing into a thinking, acting human being.

• At the same time, the human embryo in utero is not a thinking, acting human being. It only has the potential of becoming a thinking, acting human being if all goes well with the pregnancy.

• A human embryo in utero is something precious which ideally ought to be treasured and preserved.

• If we lived in a perfect world, there would be no abortions. However, we live in a flawed world in which choices sometimes need to be made between the lesser of evils.

• These include choices as to what is the lesser of evils – ending a pregnancy or mandating that it be continued, even if it risks the health and wellbeing of the pregnant woman. Just as killing in war is sometimes the lesser of evils, ending a pregnancy in a certain range of cases might also be viewed as the lesser of evils.

• The stakes are higher for abortions later in the pregnancy because a third trimester fetus is farther along the path of development then is an embryo.

So where does this leave us? And what is the appropriate public policy with respect to abortion? A case can be made for saying there should be no restrictions on abortion during the first fifteen weeks of a pregnancy (other than requiring that they be done by a licensed physician in a sanitary setting) with greater restrictions for the remainder of the pregnancy with the stipulation that therapeutic abortions necessary to save the life and/or to protect the health of a pregnant woman must be allowed at any stage of the pregnancy.

I am aware that this would not be a policy that would make everyone happy in the deeply divided and polarized society in which we live, but it is probably the best that we can do under the circumstances. In a world that is imperfect, perfect solutions to the problems that we face do not always exist.

Finally, I wish to note that a greater measure of compassion and understanding is desperately needed. We would do well to refrain from attacking and harshly criticizing those whose views differ from those that we hold. We would do well to try to better understand where those who disagree with us are coming from. And above all else, we should make every effort to view and relate to those who are experiencing unwanted pregnancies with compassion and understanding.