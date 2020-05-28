Column: A person to remember

And so Hope decided to do something about it. She became active in the suffrage movement and worked hard to secure the passage and ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, an endeavor that culminated in the joy of victory in 1920.

Hope had vivid memories of the election of 1920, the first one in which she had the right to vote in national elections. (Women had limited voting rights in Illinois prior to that time, but these limited voting rights did not extend to voting in national elections.)

She recalled, "We had a parade that evening. We had such a good time that evening. We marched and marched right in front of those men!"

A couple of weeks later, the women of the community in which she lived at the time had a potluck dinner for the men of the community to show them that they didn’t hold any grudges.

Apart from one year when she was ill, Hope voted in every election after that wonderful year of 1920, until her health failed her prior to her death at the age of 109 in 2003. She stated, "We fought hard to get that vote, so I’m going to make sure to use it."