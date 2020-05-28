Column: A person to remember

This year is the centennial of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states, "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any States on account of sex."
Illinois was the first state to ratify the Nineteenth Amendment, with Iowa not far behind. When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the proposed amendment on August 18, 1920, it became part of the U.S. Constitution, thereby becoming the law of the land.
Because this is the centennial year of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, I have thought on several different occasions about Hope Doud Fender, who was living in Aledo, Illinois, at the time that I interviewed her for a book I was writing on generations.
Born on August 27, 1893, on a farm near Seton, Illinois, Hope had vivid memories of what it was like before the Nineteenth Amendment. She observed, "There would be political meetings before, like they have, and the men would go off in another room somewhere to talk their business. I think that was because there were too many women — that’s why they didn’t want women voting. They were afraid they’d lose power."
Like many other women, Hope didn’t like being shut out. She said of the men who went off to another room to talk politics, "It was kind of stinky of them to try to keep women from voting."
And so Hope decided to do something about it. She became active in the suffrage movement and worked hard to secure the passage and ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, an endeavor that culminated in the joy of victory in 1920.
Hope had vivid memories of the election of 1920, the first one in which she had the right to vote in national elections. (Women had limited voting rights in Illinois prior to that time, but these limited voting rights did not extend to voting in national elections.)
She recalled, "We had a parade that evening. We had such a good time that evening. We marched and marched right in front of those men!"
A couple of weeks later, the women of the community in which she lived at the time had a potluck dinner for the men of the community to show them that they didn’t hold any grudges.
Apart from one year when she was ill, Hope voted in every election after that wonderful year of 1920, until her health failed her prior to her death at the age of 109 in 2003. She stated, "We fought hard to get that vote, so I’m going to make sure to use it."
In the living room of the comfortable house in which she was living when I interviewed her, there were photographs of two of the presidents for whom she had voted — Franklin Delano Roosevelt and John Fitzgerald Kennedy. She met Kennedy and shook hands with him when he was running for president. She said of him, "He just looked like a kid to be running for president."
Hope expressed dismay about the way that politics came to have a hard edge to it. "We had a lot of fun," she observed. "But today they seem nuts over it; they get in there and are like a bunch of wild kids."
She also expressed dismay about the lack of respect for the president. She stated, "They just talk terrible things about him. That’s no way to do it when he is our president." (Unfortunately, things have gotten much worse during the years that have passed since I met Hope; she would be appalled by what is happening today.)
Though I met Hope just once, it was very clear to me that she was a remarkable person. It was because of people like her that our country is what it is today.
We just observed Memorial Day, a time to remember those who have passed on. This is also a good time to remember Hope Doud Fender.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.
