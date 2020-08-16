Column: A plan to undermine Social Security, Medicare

And here's the con job: Trump could tell the Treasury to "protect" these programs by putting bonds into Social Security and Medicare in place of the lost tax revenues, Moore advises. After all, Barack Obama did that in 2011.

First off, Obama shouldn't have done that. Social Security is especially sacrosanct precisely because the workers pay for it with their own taxes.

More importantly, Obama's payroll tax "holiday" had an expiration date that was honored. Trump now talks about making these payroll tax cuts permanent — even as the other side of his mouth says tax collections are only being delayed.

As an economic shot in the arm, cutting, deferring or juggling payroll taxes would do little. After all, the people who pay these taxes already have jobs. Real economists, conservative and liberal, agree on this.

Today's economic disaster revolves around those who have lost jobs or businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment now stands over 10 percent, higher than at any point during the 2008 financial crisis.

Wouldn't it be swell right now to have the $1.5 trillion that Trump frittered away in the 2017 tax cuts? They came at a time of very low unemployment and booming stock markets, so there was no need for deficit-exploding stimulus.