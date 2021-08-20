Column: A plea to parents and school kids

Boy am I glad my children are grown and gone. Not having to decide where to school my children with Iowa’s prohibition on mask mandates is one of the few bright spots in this summer of Delta (and at least I would have the resources to have a choice).

I would not allow my son or daughter, vaccinated or not, in a school that was not allowed to require masking (and promote distancing, the best ventilation possible, and good hand hygiene practice — just to be a bit obsessive). Why?

1. The most important thing we can do right now is assure our kids resume face-to-face education with reasonable safety. That means masking till and for a time after vaccines are available to them all.

The incredible record of COVID-19 safety in classrooms precisely where masking was enforced last term is the best evidence. Kids who got infected did not get infected in classrooms where masks were required. That is an incredible observation given the long hours of exposure in close quarters in schools. For this to work again we need more than 90% adherence to masking — much more likely with a requirement.