Column: A plea to parents and school kids

Boy am I glad my children are grown and gone. Not having to decide where to school my children with Iowa’s prohibition on mask mandates is one of the few bright spots in this summer of Delta (and at least I would have the resources to have a choice).
I would not allow my son or daughter, vaccinated or not, in a school that was not allowed to require masking (and promote distancing, the best ventilation possible, and good hand hygiene practice — just to be a bit obsessive). Why?
1. The most important thing we can do right now is assure our kids resume face-to-face education with reasonable safety. That means masking till and for a time after vaccines are available to them all.
The incredible record of COVID-19 safety in classrooms precisely where masking was enforced last term is the best evidence. Kids who got infected did not get infected in classrooms where masks were required. That is an incredible observation given the long hours of exposure in close quarters in schools. For this to work again we need more than 90% adherence to masking — much more likely with a requirement.
2. The rates of COVID-19 in the metro area are high and rising steeply to the levels of last winter. Local hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients, including ICUs, and my colleagues at the bedside tell me the patients are younger and unimmunized now. Elective care is again being reconsidered and curtailed.
3. The states where masking requirements are prohibited are the states where cases, hospitalizations and deaths, including children, are rising fastest — the entire gulf coast for example. Iowa may have time not to duplicate their experience.
4. Faculty and staff in our school systems have better things to do, like face-to-face teaching, than dealing with the ups and downs of transitions from in-person to remote teaching that come with repeated episodes of exposure and quarantine that will happen in the absence of masking. Virtual classrooms can work in a pinch, but they are educationally inferior to real ones.
5. Masks will work for Delta. The virus spreads with greater ease from kid to kid and from kids to you than the variants we were dealing with even two months ago. It may make youngsters more ill than the prior variants (yet to be proved), but the physical characteristics of the virus should not stop masks from blocking it — the more virus particles blocked, the less likely there will be enough of the virus to infect the student next to them — especially when both are masked.
Parents, teachers, school administrators and healthcare professionals must lead by default now. Where mask requirements have been made impossible, you (parents, family members, teachers, administrators, grownups in the community and especially peer-influencers) must normalize masking by modelling the behavior — wearing one in public spaces (not just in school) and insisting your kids to do the same (also not just in schools) as recommended by competent public health authorities.
My mask protects you and your mask protects me. When your child masks, my kids are protected. When mine mask, yours are safer (and so are you).
Dr. Louis M. Katz is an infectious diseases specialist and medical director at the Scott County Health Department. The views are his and do not necessarily reflect positions of the department.