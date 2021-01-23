Column: A potential boost to Iowa's economy

In 2018, Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed pro-growth tax reform that lowered income tax rates and broadened the sales tax base. Reducing tax rates, along with practicing fiscally responsible spending policies, is making Iowa more competitive and economically strong.

However, the annual report, Rich States, Poor States, describes how states across America continue to advance policies that help their taxpayers increase take-home wages and enhance their standard of living. This year, Indiana will once again lower its corporate income tax rate from 5.25% to 4.9%. Since 2012, Indiana has been gradually lowering the corporate tax rate from a starting point of 8.5%. Corporate tax rates vary greatly across the 50 states that tax business income, from the highest tax rate in Iowa of 12% to the lowest in North Carolina of 2.5%.

Thanks to Iowa’s 2018 tax reform law, in 2021, the corporate tax rate will fall to 9.8%, which will match Minnesota’s rate. Iowa’s corporate rate will have four brackets, ranging from 9.8% to 5.5%. However, even at 9.8%, Iowa’s rate will still be one of the highest in the nation. South Dakota, Iowa’s neighbor, foregoes taxing individual or corporate income which makes it far more economically competitive. The 2020 National Movers Study ranked (4th) South Dakota in the top five states for inbound residents, while Iowa received a much lower rank at 23rd.