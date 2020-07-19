Column: A precious gift; a tough question

In 1997, Oregon, via citizen referendum, enacted the state’s Death with Dignity Act, which allows terminally-ill Oregonians to end their lives via voluntary self-administration of lethal medications prescribed by a physician for that purpose. Since then, seven other states have enacted similar legislation. Iowa and Illinois are not among them.

In Iowa, bills which, if enacted, would legalize physician-assisted suicide for Iowans who are terminally ill have been introduced in both houses of the State Legislature. Both bills are entitled the "Our Care, Our Options Act." Both bills have been referred to committee.

Should Iowa and Illinois follow the lead of Oregon in legalizing physician-assisted suicide for those who are terminally ill? This is not an easy question to answer.

My own views on physician-assisted suicide can succinctly be stated. I believe that life is a precious gift that God has given us, a gift that ought to be treasured and preserved. I also believe that meaning and hope are possible in life even in times of suffering. For these reasons, I am not supportive of physician-assisted suicide.