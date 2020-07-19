Column: A precious gift; a tough question

In 1997, Oregon, via citizen referendum, enacted the state’s Death with Dignity Act, which allows terminally-ill Oregonians to end their lives via voluntary self-administration of lethal medications prescribed by a physician for that purpose. Since then, seven other states have enacted similar legislation. Iowa and Illinois are not among them.
In Iowa, bills which, if enacted, would legalize physician-assisted suicide for Iowans who are terminally ill have been introduced in both houses of the State Legislature. Both bills are entitled the "Our Care, Our Options Act." Both bills have been referred to committee.
Should Iowa and Illinois follow the lead of Oregon in legalizing physician-assisted suicide for those who are terminally ill? This is not an easy question to answer.
My own views on physician-assisted suicide can succinctly be stated. I believe that life is a precious gift that God has given us, a gift that ought to be treasured and preserved. I also believe that meaning and hope are possible in life even in times of suffering. For these reasons, I am not supportive of physician-assisted suicide.
There is, however, a related question: do those of us who have deep moral reservations about physician-assisted suicide have the right to impose our views on other people? I know people who have thought carefully about these matters and have concluded that if they were terminally ill with no hope of recovery, they would end their lives so that they could die with at least a modicum of dignity. In a country that values liberty and individual rights, do those of us who have different views on this matter have any business using the legal system to impose our views on other people? It is not apparent to me that we do.
At the same time, this is a matter that is fraught with danger and must be approached very carefully. One fear that some have expressed is that allowing physician-assisted suicide places one on a slippery slope that can lead to non-voluntary active euthanasia with handicapped newborn infants and aged persons with senile dementia being given lethal injections, as has happened in some European countries. For those of us who believe that the life of each person is precious in God’s eyes, this is completely unacceptable.
The Oregon law, however, contains a very important firewall to keep this from happening. The law does not allow physicians to give suffering individuals lethal injections. It only allows physicians to prescribe lethal medications which the suffering individual can ingest, should she or he wish to do so. The proposed Iowa law contains a similar provision. As long as that firewall is maintained, there will be no slippery slope.
A concern I have is that those who are terminally ill might be led to believe that they owe it to their family members to end their lives in order to lessen the burden on them. If we ever end up in a situation in which there is social pressure (real or perceived) on those who are terminally ill to end their lives, it is no longer a matter of liberty and individual rights.
Every year, the Oregon Health Authority is required by law to collect information about patients and physicians who take action allowed by the Oregon Death with Dignity Act, be it by requesting lethal medications that can be ingested, in the case of patients, or by prescribing these medications, in the case of physicians. The Oregon Health Authority then publishes an annual statistical report based on this data.
I have read every one of these reports. I am particularly interested in the end-of-life concerns expressed by those requesting lethal medications. The top three invariably are "less able to engage in activities making life enjoyable," "losing autonomy," and "loss of dignity." A distant fourth concern is "burden on family, friends/caregivers." This is the concern that is of particular interest to me. If it were to be at the top of the list, this could suggest a perception of social pressure to end one’s life, which I would find very troubling.
If I were in the Iowa State Legislature, would I vote for the "Our Care, Our Options Act?" I would not. Would I vote against it? I would not. This is a situation in which an abstention would best express my views on the matter.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
