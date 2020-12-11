Column: A primer on COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available. What do you need to know?
They are the fruit of decades of research, much of it funded by your tax dollars through the National Institutes of Health. This is the value of providing generous support to basic and applied science, even when we had no inkling of the benefit we are about to reap.
The process to show they work and are safe has been the same as for any vaccine. No corners were cut for speed. The companies and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have sped their availability by conducting multiple regulatory tasks in parallel, that is simultaneously, since the pandemic started. Normally those steps are sequential, one after the other, and take years instead of months.
What do we know?
• The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are closest to being available. They use messenger RNA (mRNA) from SARS-CoV-2 carried in tiny fat globules to instruct a vaccinee’s cells to make the virus’ "spike protein", the key target for making a protective immune response. The mRNA then rapidly disappears.
• Both vaccines approach 95% efficacy for preventing illness from the virus — much better than my most optimistic expectations. That includes illness bad enough to require hospitalization and intensive care.
• Racial and ethnic groups at high risk for bad outcomes were included in the clinical trials and appear to respond well.
• After more than 70,000 recipients in the trials, there is no evidence of serious complications two months after completing the two shot series both require.
• Side effects bad enough to alter activities of daily living occur in a small proportion of vaccine recipients. These include: discomfort at the injection site, fever, muscle and joint aches, headache, tiredness.
• They are more common after the second of the two shots and may benefit from a day off work. On the brighter side, they suggest the vaccine is working as it should.
What do we not know?
• How long the protection lasts. Not enough time has passed to know this. That means we don’t know if repeated vaccination, like for flu, will be needed.
• Are there any long-term safety problems?
Historically, serious unintended effects from vaccines after two or more months are rare. There are at least 10 federally-supported programs that will be gathering the information needed to know. Two you will be hearing much more about are called VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) that community physicians have used to report vaccine side effects for years and a system called V-Safe, developed just for COVID-19 vaccines. When you get your shots, you will be asked to register for V-Safe using your smart phone and to report any problems after vaccination.
• Some important groups have not been studied, so we don’t know if they will respond to the vaccines like the clinical trial participants. These include: pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children and the elderly in long-term care facilities. Studies in these groups are being done. If you are in one of them you may, with your health care provider, have to make a choice about when to be vaccinated based on what you think about benefits vs. risks.
• The vaccines prevent illness, but we don’t know if they prevent infection with and transmission of the virus. Since you must stay alive to receive the vaccine in coming months, you still have to mask, stay home if going out is not essential, maintain a physical distance of six feet if out and keep your hands clean.
What will I do?
I listened intently to data presented publicly to the FDA’s VRBPAC (Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee) on Dec. 10, and will do so again on Dec. 17. These non-governmental, independent vaccine experts will get clinical trial results from the companies, pre-reviewed by an independent data and safety monitoring board. They will make recommendations to FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) about granting emergency use authorizations. The process is rigorous and transparent.
Apolitical career professionals at FDA will review and act on the committee’s recommendations. I have served on and chaired a CBER advisory committee, and the agency’s professionals are among the brightest and most dedicated public health and scientific experts I have had the good fortune to work with during almost forty years. I trust this process and them implicitly and will get the vaccine immediately on their recommendation when eligible. Maybe it’s more telling that I will advise my family and friends to be vaccinated.
Dr. Louis Katz is the medical director at the Scott County Health Department and an infectious diseases specialist. These are his opinions and not necessarily those of the department.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!