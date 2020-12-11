Column: A primer on COVID-19 vaccine

• Some important groups have not been studied, so we don’t know if they will respond to the vaccines like the clinical trial participants. These include: pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children and the elderly in long-term care facilities. Studies in these groups are being done. If you are in one of them you may, with your health care provider, have to make a choice about when to be vaccinated based on what you think about benefits vs. risks.

• The vaccines prevent illness, but we don’t know if they prevent infection with and transmission of the virus. Since you must stay alive to receive the vaccine in coming months, you still have to mask, stay home if going out is not essential, maintain a physical distance of six feet if out and keep your hands clean.

What will I do?

I listened intently to data presented publicly to the FDA’s VRBPAC (Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee) on Dec. 10, and will do so again on Dec. 17. These non-governmental, independent vaccine experts will get clinical trial results from the companies, pre-reviewed by an independent data and safety monitoring board. They will make recommendations to FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) about granting emergency use authorizations. The process is rigorous and transparent.

Apolitical career professionals at FDA will review and act on the committee’s recommendations. I have served on and chaired a CBER advisory committee, and the agency’s professionals are among the brightest and most dedicated public health and scientific experts I have had the good fortune to work with during almost forty years. I trust this process and them implicitly and will get the vaccine immediately on their recommendation when eligible. Maybe it’s more telling that I will advise my family and friends to be vaccinated.

Dr. Louis Katz is the medical director at the Scott County Health Department and an infectious diseases specialist. These are his opinions and not necessarily those of the department.

