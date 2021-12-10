Column: A project all Iowans can be proud of

Iowa values are timeless. But in our divided times, we may need a nudge to remember that Iowans have long embodied honesty, generosity and altruism.

One of the great symbols of that spirit sits in the humble town of West Branch, Iowa. It’s the birthplace and resting place of Herbert Hoover — the only American president born in Iowa. And it’s about to become a major player in reinforcing Iowa’s evergreen ideals.

Straddling rural Cedar and Johnson counties, West Branch is home to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. Opened in 1962 alongside his dear friend Democrat President Harry Truman and rededicated in 1992 by Republican President Ronald Reagan, the time has come to revive this great home-grown cultural institution.

Thanks to a new state tax credit, we now have the ability to tell the Great Humanitarian’s story in new ways that will resonate with a new generation.

Iowa’s generosity is legendary. It’s rooted in our culture and values. And there’s perhaps no better place to look for an embodiment of those local values — and their global reach — than the epic life of Herbert Hoover.