Column: A proposed rail merger would put Iowa’s residents and environment in jeopardy

The federal Surface Transportation Board will soon decide whether to approve the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. It is vital for residents of big cities and small towns alike across the nation that the dangerous merger not go forward. And our own Sen. Chuck Grassley is in a position to pressure the Surface Transportation Board to stop the merger once and for all.

The Surface Transportation Board has many lives in their hands with their contemplation and decision and our representatives should weigh in as well, for all of the affected communities. Senator Grassley and others need to speak up for us before this damaging merger is approved.

Canadian Pacific has a less than subpar safety record, and has for many years. They may claim to have a “culture of safety” but their record does not back that up. In fact, their assertion of safety within the company is likely only based on their policies rewarding executives with bonuses based on skewed safety standards.

In 2019, the same year that three CP employees were killed after a train plunged off a bridge, their executives received a bonus tied to safety, rewarding them with 122% of their targets. That alone sends a signal of blatant disregard for safety. Rather than investing in true safety measures, they slashed costs by using cars with malfunctioning brakes and other defects and bullying the Transportation Safety Board when being investigated. They can say they care about safety, but their actions continue to show otherwise.

In some towns, rail traffic will rise significantly, increasing the risk of accidents or derailment. Some areas could experience an increase of 14.4 additional trains per day. On top of the risk of accidents, the everyday traffic and backups at the at-grade rail crossings in town will grow significantly and likely become a serious problem.

Further, these trains are often carrying crude oil — a dangerous and deadly cargo that has killed scores of people and destroyed towns in recent years. In 2013, 47 people were killed in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, when a freight train carrying crude oil derailed, causing an explosion and a fire that destroyed half of the city’s downtown area.

Two separate CP trains derailed in a two-month period from 2019 to 2020 in the same area of Saskatchewan, creating duel environmental disasters. A total of more than 400,000 gallons of crude oil were spilled, about 10 acres were charred and neighboring towns were evacuated.

My reservation, the George Gordon First Nation, is an hour southeast of where these derailments occurred. It is very disconcerting that the same corporations responsible for poisoning my homelands could soon be traversing Iowa, my home for the last 17 years — and a place that, unfortunately, is already extremely polluted by agricultural runoff.

If CP officials are not careful in their own country, why would they be cautious in the US?

It is not a matter of if there is a derailment, but when. What horrendously unlucky town will be the next victim of a Canadian Pacific accident?

Iowa has already faced this exact kind of environmental disaster when a BNSF train carrying tar sands oil from Alberta to Oklahoma derailed during a flood on June 22, 2018. This resulted in 230,000 gallons of crude oil spilling into floodwaters in the northwestern corner of Iowa just south of the town of Doon.

Not only will there be additional trains threatening our environment, but the length of trains will grow too despite previous promises of CP to hold trains to 7,100 feet. The average CP train in 2021 was 8,285 feet, or over 1.5 miles, and can exceed 12,000 feet, or 2.25 miles. This is unacceptable and will make the 10-minute average wait at an at-grade crossing turn into a 40-minute wait quickly, which is what happened in Winona, Minnesota.

Emergency response vehicles may even be unable to get through to respond to accidents due to long trains or trains blocking the at-grade crossing. Those few minutes a first responder is stuck at a crossing could be the difference between life and death for our neighbors.

On top of serious safety and health issues, there are also the general concerns of property value loss, noise disruptions, construction and traffic, air pollution and a general decrease in quality of life. These worries are real for so many Iowans who will be impacted by this merger.

The people have spoken and they do not want this merger approved. Each and every public scoping meeting had more people that disapproved, than approved. There are very few benefits to the general public, and even fewer for those living in the towns most affected.

If the Surface Transportation Board approves this, it is not because they listened to the people but rather because they bought into Canadian Pacific’s lies. Senator Grassley, it is time to speak up for the sake of Iowa and their families.

Sikowis Nobiss is Plains Cree/Saltueax and the executive director of Great Plains Action Society. She is a member of George Gordon First Nation, in Saskatchewan, and has been living in Iowa for 17 years.

