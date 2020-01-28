Column: A proven record of results

I have long said America can overcome four years of Donald Trump — but if he’s given another term in the White House, he will fundamentally alter the character of our nation. Fortunately, starting in Iowa, it is within our power to make sure that doesn’t happen. We can restore the soul of our nation — and come together around big, bold ideas that reflect that soul. A public option that allows every single American to be covered by a Medicare-like health plan if they want it, without eliminating coverage that workers have negotiated for and that is working well for them. Record investments in advanced biofuels, renewable energy, and agriculture technologies that will put Iowa farmers at the forefront of tackling climate change and building a green economy. An influx of resources into our public schools and into modern, efficient infrastructure, so that no child in Iowa has to leave their hometown to find opportunity. Economic policies that reward work — not wealth.