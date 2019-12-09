Column: A rapidly approaching future

Yet lest you think "No Safe Spaces" is some conservative screed, know that it highlights prominent liberals, including former President Barack Obama, who tells of how he's been appalled at what is happening to free speech at universities.

I'm certain that some conservatives, especially those who've been taught by their own thought-minders on the right to recoil in fear from threatening ideas, would be shocked to see Obama or the pundit Van Jones in this film.

But here is Jones, talking common sense:

"We're creating this environment where liberals and leftists and progressives on campuses think that they need to get government authority or university authority to protect their ears from stuff they don't like, or stuff that's actually offensive, or stuff that is racist or is sexist or is horrible. And I just think that's a very dangerous view," Jones says.

And there is this from Obama, a man of the left, yes, who made his bones in Chicago politics, yet a man who understands the dangers of silence.