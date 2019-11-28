Column: A reason to be thankful

There is no place more miserable to be on Thanksgiving Day than in a buffet line in a Las Vegas casino.

Trust me. I’ve been there.

Back when I was single and a reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, I found myself new in town and alone on the holiday in the middle of Sin City.

So, I spent an hour and a half standing in line at the Texas Station Casino waiting for a helping of turkey and dressing.

I found myself talking to the others in line. We were each in the same gravy boat: newcomers to town who were dining alone.

We regaled each other with stories of happier Thanksgivings that didn’t have slot machines ringing in the background.

For me, those happier times were on a farm south of Galesburg munching on turkey and pumpkin pie and quizzing my mother about why we couldn’t have ham instead of turkey.

She would patiently explain that turkey was what was served on the holiday.

And I in my adolescent angst would say, “But, Mom, we’re hog farmers. Shouldn’t we have loyalty?”

At this point she’d put a dollop of mashed potatoes on my plate in hopes of filling my mouth with spuds rather than questions.