Column: A reminder some things are bigger than basketball

"All this about us kneeling, and then Coach Shay supporting us through all of that. People should want a coach that stands behind the players through anything," ETSU senior guard Jordan Coffin said in a video retweeted by Shay's college-age daughter, Peija Shay. "For that to be a part in why he has to resign, then I don't want no part of that."

Coach Shay grew up in my hometown of Galesburg and was a hero on the court. At the time of his graduation, he was the No. 4 all-time scorer for the Silver Streaks and the top 3-point shooter in Galesburg High School’s history.

While Coach Shay hasn’t spoken with reporters since his departure, he has communicated with his high school basketball coach Barry Swanson.

"I texted back and forth with Jason since this happened and he says he was just trying to be supportive of his players," Swanson said.

In February, Shay said during a news conference: "It was a call to action our team decided to make before the season against racial inequalities and injustices. … Our intentions in no way involve disrespecting our country’s flag."

Dr. Tom Davis coached Shay at the University of Iowa. Davis, who has also coached at Stanford, Drake and Boston universities said he admires Shay but is not surprised but by what has transpired.