Column: A rescue mission or Ukraine

At Mass, during the prayers of the faithful, we were called upon to pray for the "suffering people of Ukraine." But to borrow a passage from the Epistle of St. James, what good does it do to tell your neighbor, 'Have a nice day,' if he is starving and naked? What good did praying do the Jewish people in Hitler’s concentration camps? Millions of them were murdered. If there was divine intervention, few noticed it.

In Luke 10: 25-37, Christ tells the story of the Good Samaritan and of a traveler (rather understood to be Jewish) who is stripped of clothing, beaten, and left for dead by the side the road. A priest and a Levite pass by the man and do nothing. Finally, he is rescued and cared for by a Samaritan — a "foreigner." Christ tells the story to explicate "who our 'neighbor' is."

And In Matthew 25: 31-46, Christ explains what our duties are to the hungry, thirsty, naked, sick and to strangers — and the consequence for doing nothing when we see them.

Sadly, talk is cheap. Again, in the words of St. James, "Faith without works is dead!"

So, what exactly is my parish doing to provide food, clothing and medical care to help the Ukrainian people survive the mass murders being visited upon them by Russian President Vladimir Putin — the second-coming of Adolf Hitler and/or Joseph Stalin? What are the other churches of the Quad Cities doing?

Who among the clergy of the Quad Cities is organizing, coordinating and running a multi-faith, large-scale Quad Cities-wide relief and rescue operation to provide food, shelter, clothing and medicine to the Ukrainian people being slaughtered by Putin’s Russian military? To the refugees? To the neighboring countries trying to care for the refugees fleeing Putin’s artillery shells, bombs and cruise missiles?

I don’t suggest this will be easy. Any money donated would have to be put in the hands of a trustworthy charitable organization (or organizations) — ones that know what needs to be done, and has the capacity to ensure that all donated aid gets to where it is meant to go. A non-political organization which will make sure that our donations are not siphoned off by predators.

I do not believe that most churches have substantial sums "parked" in their bank accounts, but those that do should dig deep. Are our "bricks and mortar projects" more important than coming to the aid of our innocent Ukrainian neighbors in distress?

And for those churches that are poor themselves, they still can seek meaningful donations from their congregations.

I propose an immediate, widely-publicized, massive inter-faith campaign led by all the churches of the Quad Cities who subscribe to the commandment that we must "love our neighbor as ourself" to raise and provide large amounts of humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who are losing everything they have to Putin’s Russian barbarism and terror.

I will donate. Will you?

John Donald O'Shea, of Moline is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist for the Dispatch-Argus.

