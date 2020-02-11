Column: A resounding success

As I often do when the weather is nice and the sun is shining in January or February, I grabbed my camera and went eagle watching the Sunday before last. This time of the year here in the Quad Cities, it is not a question of whether one will see any eagles. Rather, it is a question of how many.

I actually don’t have an answer to the question of how many eagles I saw that Sunday because I didn’t bother to count them. I just took pictures of them as they were perched in trees or flying around.

Many of the eagles I saw were perched in trees on the west end of Arsenal Island near open water. A couple were hanging out at Sunset Marina.

Though I have seen hundreds of bald eagles in recent years — perhaps even thousands — they never fail to amaze me. Adults often have a wingspan of more than seven feet, with the females being somewhat larger than the males. Just watching them fly on their powerful wings is breathtaking.

Bald eagles are incredibly classy birds. There is something very stately about them — their distinguished appearance, their proud demeanor and their piercing eyes. It is entirely appropriate that the bald eagle is our national bird.