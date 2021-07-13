Column: A retiree looks forward, and back

At its most basic, a job offers us the money needed to pay our bills and to live the kind of lifestyle that offers us some degree of satisfaction. Some of the intangibles that a job can offer are the opportunity to display our talents, to grow professionally, to assume greater levels of responsibility, to educate others and to enjoy the recognition that can come from doing a job well.

Work is certainly a means to an end, but it’s also an end in itself. Receiving a positive performance review is the adult version of getting a good report card. Meeting a deadline, landing a new account, or completing a challenging task can provide the kind of reward that lasts far beyond a payday. It’s a good feeling to take pride in your accomplishments – and your job can help to make that happen on a daily basis.

That sense of pride that came from the successful performance of my job is what I’m missing in my retirement.

To me, making a worthwhile contribution is the key to the enjoyment of any job – or any activity. The more you’re able to contribute, the more you’re able to accomplish, the more useful purpose you serve, the greater degree of satisfaction you’ll be able to have – and the more you’ll enjoy the experience, even if the work was hard or the effort was great.