Column: A retiree looks forward, and back

It’s been a full six months since I last reported to the office and worked my final day on the job. What have I learned from this sudden abundance of leisure time?
Well, among other things, I discovered that it’s much easier to shop for groceries in the middle of the day. You’re in, you select your items, and you’re out. Much time is saved and your ice cream no longer melts while you wait in long after-work check out lines.
Catching an afternoon movie also has its benefits. No waiting to buy a ticket, a quick purchase of your popcorn, and minimal distractions from the few patrons who continue to use their cell phones during the show.
Errands that formerly had to wait until Saturday can now be carried out on any other day. Trips to the post office, bank or the dry cleaners can now take place over a wide range of time options. I can take my car in for servicing any time I want, I can eat breakfast after lunch if I so desire, and I can skip shaving for a day or a week or even longer.
Yet even in the face of all this new freedom, I miss having a job and going in to work.
For most of our adult lives, the majority of us are defined by the jobs we perform – including house-husbands and stay-at-home moms. Work gives us purpose and allows us to perform tasks that offer some type of service to others. Work allows us to experience a sense of accomplishment. If you’re fortunate to work as part of a team, you can also enjoy some of the social benefits a job can offer. Working for a common purpose can help us form lasting bonds with our colleagues. Consider how many of your good friends and after-work or weekend activities came from contacts you made on the job.
At its most basic, a job offers us the money needed to pay our bills and to live the kind of lifestyle that offers us some degree of satisfaction. Some of the intangibles that a job can offer are the opportunity to display our talents, to grow professionally, to assume greater levels of responsibility, to educate others and to enjoy the recognition that can come from doing a job well.
Work is certainly a means to an end, but it’s also an end in itself. Receiving a positive performance review is the adult version of getting a good report card. Meeting a deadline, landing a new account, or completing a challenging task can provide the kind of reward that lasts far beyond a payday. It’s a good feeling to take pride in your accomplishments – and your job can help to make that happen on a daily basis.
That sense of pride that came from the successful performance of my job is what I’m missing in my retirement.
To me, making a worthwhile contribution is the key to the enjoyment of any job – or any activity. The more you’re able to contribute, the more you’re able to accomplish, the more useful purpose you serve, the greater degree of satisfaction you’ll be able to have – and the more you’ll enjoy the experience, even if the work was hard or the effort was great.
Now that I have the time and the desire to explore other types of activities that may prove to be meaningful, I’ve started to compile a list of possibilities – and the choices are many. I already enjoy reading and writing, but I could expand on that by starting a blog. I’m already in an exercise class, but I could take up a new sport, like pickleball. I already like to travel, but there are many destinations that I have yet to visit.
I could expand my horizons even further by learning a new language, starting a new hobby, teaching, learning to play music, volunteering, or working part-time. Fulfillment is out there and can be found in a wide variety of ways. The more creative you are when considering your options, the more choices you’ll have.
As I continue to search for a suitable post-retirement activity for myself, I’m hoping to find a pastime that provides me with the same feeling of pride and accomplishment that I once enjoyed from my job. The more of a suitable choice I can make, the greater the eventual reward.
Terry Masek, of Moline, is an occasional columnist for this newspaper. Tjmasek24@yahoo.com.