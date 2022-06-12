Column: A return to theater

This Saturday, the Genesius Guild returns to its basic summer schedule after a Covid shutdown in 2019 and three brief works in 2020. It is a testing time for the 66-year-old group.

In former years, the guild, like the fabled Phoenix, would arise from its ashes in the spring to re-form and present its unique program before closing in August, as its members dispersed to school, work, or participation in other area theaters. The guild depends on the annual return of veterans and an influx of new participants in order to keep going. Once broken, would the start-and-stop process still work?

We’ll find out when Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” opens Saturday for a two-weekend run. The rest of this year’s bill includes Euripides’ “Electra,’ and a Shakespearian comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” closing with Aristophanes’ farce, “The Frogs.” All performances begin at 7 p.m. and are free.

In prior years, summer at the Lincoln Park stage began with three days of professional ballet, danced by Ballet Quad Cities professionals and students. From 1973 through 2017, an opera was usually next, graduating from one-act works with piano accompaniment to fully staged productions with orchestra. Then, the core of four classic plays followed. With or without opera and ballet, there’s nothing in the country to match it.

It all happened by chance, but chance has a way of determining the future. It certainly did for the Genesius Guild.

It’s oft-told story, beginning with personal frustration. I was a member of Playcrafters back in the fifties and was trying to get my work at WHBF-TV moved from the night shift to a daytime schedule so I could take part in their plays. (I agree, my priorities were a bit skewed, but I really wanted to act.)

Finally, in the summer of 1956, I got my wish, only to find that Playcrafters had canceled their season in order to do monthly, live plays for WOC-TV. Clearly, I could not participate.

To compensate for this loss, I called together several friends and students (I had directed plays for Alleman) and suggested that we form a theater group; one that would not duplicate Playcrafters’ offerings or schedule.

We decided to start by entering the Rock Island Park Board’s former one-act play competition, the Marshall Dramatics. I chose a work by Henri Gheon, a French dramatist who wrote contemporary versions of Medieval miracle plays. His “Sausage-Maker’s Interlude” won two trophies and an invitation to do an outdoor play that summer.

The Park Board was starting its Starlight Concert series and Park Director Ken Kramer noticed that the Gheon play used an outdoor setting. I immediately agreed to join the line-up and he said to pick a park setting. When I saw that circle of columns in Lincoln Park, I thought it a perfect site for a Greek play. And, as a publicity stunt, we would do it in mask.

From such simple, impulsive beginnings came the only community theater program of its kind. When asked “Why Greek tragedy?” I can only respond that that first performance of “Antigone”was overwhelming. I had never read a Greek play before and was stunned by its power and immediacy. That 2,500-year-old tragedy remains one of the most contemporary plays in existence.

In truth, all of the Greek tragedies address contemporary human life more directly than most anything else you can see. “Antigone’s” conflict between individual conscience and the law will always be relevant, no more so than today.

An example: in the recent past, two Sophocles’ dramas about wounded warriors, “Philoctetes” and “Ajax,” made the rounds of veterans’ hospitals and organizations, dealing with post-traumatic stress syndrome in a way that both faced the condition and aided in healing it.

That’s what Greek tragedy was designed to do; help ancient Athenians understand themselves, their relationship with others, and the world in which they lived. That world has undergone extraordinary technological changes during the intervening years, but people are still bundles of instincts lurking under the miracle of self-awareness. Our tool-making skills have far outpaced our human development.

Those plays were entertainments, lessons, and subjects for meditation, uses they still serve today. They were also instruments for changing civic life for the better. A prime example is the only surviving trilogy from the hundreds of dramas written all those years ago, “The Oresteia” by Aeschylus.

In three plays, dealing with one of the bloodiest stories familiar to all Greeks, Aeschylus argued for replacing personal revenge with the jury system. At the conclusion of the final work, the goddess Athena intervenes to cast a deciding vote for a system of community justice rather than individual revenge. At the play’s end, she addresses the audience:

And you, people of my city,

For the good of all humankind,

A compact has been made

Between the power of Zeus,

And the power of Fate;

Between the light of the mind,

And the voices of the blood.

Return to your homes

And think of these things

In silence.

It’s still good advice. You can see Sophocles’ version of one part of that story, “Electra,” starting July 2 in Lincoln Park.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

