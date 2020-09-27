Column: A righteousness of heart

Across our nation, Gold Star mothers routinely channel their grief into action. They spearhead legislation; form non-profits; get counseling degrees to treat PTSD; open vet centers; host soldier reunions; lobby Congress; devote themselves to ending the scourge of veteran suicide.

Among our Illinois Gold Star mothers, there are many similar stories:

Vonda Rodgers, the mother of Sgt. Josh Rodgers, volunteers to help build Habitat for Humanity houses for veterans and their families in Bloomington.

Teri Johnson, the mother of Cpl. Jason Pautsch started Jason’s Box, a non-profit just outside our gates at Rock Island Arsenal that supports veterans transitioning out of service.

Denise Williams, mother of Pfc. Andrew Meari, has tirelessly advocated for a state memorial to the families who have lost loved ones in Afghanistan and Iraq.

None of this seems fair. America’s Gold Star moms already have given too much. Yet it is they who routinely show our nation the power of grace in grief, the human impulse to give even when too much has been taken, the proof that what is forged in fire so often results in steel.