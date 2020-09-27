Column: A righteousness of heart

Since 1936, America has set aside the last Sunday of September to honor those mothers who have made the supreme sacrifice: losing sons and daughters in service to our nation.
This is a somber occasion – a gut-wrenching distinction – that no mother wishes to mark.
My first official Army visit to the state of Illinois was in 2012 for the funeral of Spc. Bryant Luxmore of New Windsor. His grieving mother, Brenda Luxmore, commented then that every Gold Star mother’s greatest fear is that her child will be forgotten.
I can never forget these amazing mothers – and the troops they loved – who have touched me so deeply over the years.
Last year on Gold Star Mother’s Day, I met Shawn Gregoire. Her son, Spc. Michael Nance, had died in combat just two months earlier. I’d reached out to a friend who commanded the young soldier’s unit and learned a beautiful story: the troops of the 82nd Airborne had dearly loved their brother in arms, but they’d loved Mrs. Gregoire just as much. As Michael’s battalion commander, put it: "She was a second mother to many."
After Michael’s death, despite her own heartache, Mrs. Gregoire focused on how her son’s friends were coping. As she planned her boy’s funeral in Chicago, she had one requirement: that the services be live-streamed back to the paratroopers in Afghanistan. She texted and called them throughout the day to ensure they were holding up OK.
Across our nation, Gold Star mothers routinely channel their grief into action. They spearhead legislation; form non-profits; get counseling degrees to treat PTSD; open vet centers; host soldier reunions; lobby Congress; devote themselves to ending the scourge of veteran suicide.
Among our Illinois Gold Star mothers, there are many similar stories:
Vonda Rodgers, the mother of Sgt. Josh Rodgers, volunteers to help build Habitat for Humanity houses for veterans and their families in Bloomington.
Teri Johnson, the mother of Cpl. Jason Pautsch started Jason’s Box, a non-profit just outside our gates at Rock Island Arsenal that supports veterans transitioning out of service.
Denise Williams, mother of Pfc. Andrew Meari, has tirelessly advocated for a state memorial to the families who have lost loved ones in Afghanistan and Iraq.
None of this seems fair. America’s Gold Star moms already have given too much. Yet it is they who routinely show our nation the power of grace in grief, the human impulse to give even when too much has been taken, the proof that what is forged in fire so often results in steel.
On the recent 19th anniversary of 9-11, the mothers of Cpt. Joshua Steele and Lt. Col. Robert Baldwin represented their sons at Rock Island Arsenal’s Patriot Day ceremony. I shared something with them that I believe profoundly: their children were the best of us. They were selfless, and brave, and – at a time when the rest of our nation spends so much time bickering and standing divided – they risked everything for those to their right and left.
We take pride in the military for teaching our troops everything they need to be great warriors. But their greatness of spirit, their righteousness of heart … I believe that, more often than not, they first learned these things from their mothers.
Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James is the commanding general of First Army, which is headquartered on the Rock Island Arsenal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!