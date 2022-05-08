Column: A simple dish

“E” is for elegance, so in the ABC countdown of the final days of school, we were to dress in fancy clothes on “E” day. I put my hair up with elegant pearl barrettes and wore a floral dress with trailing, angel wing sleeves, but I drew the line at footwear. After tossing a finely crocheted red, shimmery shawl around my shoulders, I slipped my feet into my common, everyday, sensible (read: comfy) shoes. Comfortable and common would be words used to describe me much more often than the words fancy or elegant. There is probably only one thing about me that could be considered elegant, and that would be my dishes.

Years ago, as a young bride, when I set up my wedding registry I didn’t include china, because none of what I saw in the stores moved me. I chose hand-thrown pottery dishes instead, but I later found out that I do, indeed, have an affinity for china and crystal, simply not the new, modern patterns that sparkle in shop windows. I adore old, used, beloved china. My mother had an immense heirloom Haviland set complete with every accessory piece imaginable, the chocolate pot was exquisite. She also had glass dishes which she merely referred to as her “red.” Those old dishes are the type that I treasure.

Over the years I have acquired some random sets of dishes and glassware at estate auctions. Each time I brought a treasure box home with me, I'd research the background of whatever I had purchased, and marvel that I was, usually, the only person at the auction interested in such a find. Before, ah-hem, the internet; yes, a time without instant research gratification did exist, I would check out China pattern history books from the library. They were filled with photos and information about old dish patterns and maker’s marks. Still today, I find myself going back to the shelves of the public library to find the in-depth information that I can’t find online. The stories of how the factories were started and who had ownership of which blanks and designs, and what the history was behind the changes in the maker’s marks captivates me. I was able to determine the names of my various dishes and the time frame in which they were made by learning to read the undersides of the dishes.

Hearing how the companies grew and re-invented themselves as necessary is fascinating. Fires, floods, and the Great Depression were all challenges which changed how dishware was made and marketed through the years.

Not only do I adore my random sets of dishes, but I use them. A lot. Which means I like to have them readily accessible, not boxed up somewhere out of the way to only be used on major holidays. I had my cupboards so crammed full it was difficult to easily remove anything without fear of making something crash to the floor. That all changed when I received a wonderful gift!

A friend recently gave me her late mother’s beloved china cabinet. As I was loading it up, I realized that over the years, I haven’t just amassed pieces from random places. Some items I was placing inside had been used by my mother and the mothers of dear friends. Next to my mom’s red is something that had belonged to her maid of honor, and on the shelf above is a crystal bowl I remember from my friend’s childhood home.

The fanciest things I own aren’t treasures to me because they are fancy. I treasure them because they have been loved.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

