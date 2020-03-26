Column: A smart and logical step

As we brace for the brunt of this fast-spreading pandemic, it's a pressing national security imperative that immigrants held in detention must be released to their families immediately.

The federal government is keeping scores of people cheek by jowl in facilities that have been well-documented to be lacking in proper ventilation, food or even clean, running water. And many of these detainees already have compromised immune systems due to old age, chronic medical conditions or pregnancy.

As if it weren't bad enough to put immigrants in grave danger of becoming a huge vector of COVID-19 infections, this situation also puts at risk the people who police them, manage their cases, offer them medical care, defend them in court, prepare their food and clean up after them.

Whatever you might imagine when talking about immigrants in detention, the truth is that most either have no criminal record or have already served time for any offenses they've committed while in our country. And nearly all unauthorized immigrants who are being held in detention have already been processed and catalogued in multiple Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services and other system databases.