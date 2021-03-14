Column: A song and a (riding) lawn mower

After a lousy 2020 I have finally given in to old age in a very important way. I have mowed my lawn and the lawns of others with a push mower for the past 60 years, and I’m done. I’m exhausted. For a number of years I even pushed an old, un-motored reel mower. The neighbors thought me crazy. I expect they were correct.

So this week I took delivery of a brand-new riding mower with, of all things, a cup holder! I’ve never driven a mower so we’ll see how it goes. Over the years I’d occasionally see some very large person on a very small riding mower and I’d unfairly and snarkily think, "You’d weigh a lot less if you pushed a mower rather than rode one."

I wish to apologize to my fellow mower riders for having such thoughts, as I have gained weight during the pandemic and I too will be mounting a small riding mower and, let’s be fair, I was wrong. I sometimes stumble across the line toward pettiness and smugness. Forgive me.

We are still in the winter of our discontent but take heart, the ice pack has faded, and Canadian geese are once again on the move, stopping briefly on my pond before winging their way north. Pheasants up the road have increased their population, coyotes still move past my bedroom window in the night, yipping, yapping, and sometimes keening, which has to be one of the truly sad sounds on earth. But it’s entirely OK because it’s going to be a great spring. And if you drive by on the graveled road above my place be sure to watch for a tired old guy on a lawn tractor. He’ll be the one smiling, singing in full voice. Be sure to wave.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

