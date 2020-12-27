Column: A song, and best wishes, for 2021

I missed the Christmas star confluence of planets Jupiter and Saturn. Out here there is no light pollution so I figured it’d be easy to spot. Nope. Cloudy the first night and undetectable the next. It’s OK. There’s a lot of stuff I’ve missed over the years, things I’ve wished for.

I wish I’d been in Illinois, camera in hand, in 1958 when the City of Chicago retired the very last electric trolley car, or the last steam engine before diesel took over, each rolling unceremoniously into a barn, the barn where all history dies.

I wish I had been in attendance at Christmastime in Florida in 1968 watching the launch of Apollo 8 from a concrete pad, the flight that first carried astronauts around the moon. The subsequent landing with the pre-written, sophomore English words of Neil Armstrong was antic-climactic after that.

I wish I’d been on that great battlefield in Pennsylvania on that cold November day in 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln gave the most famous two-minute speech in history, later called the Gettysburg Address, wherein he said, "Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure."