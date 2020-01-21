Column: A spirit that remains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our community is fortunate to have a national cemetery. There are fewer than 150. I am thankful for people willing to serve on the funeral honor guard which provides such a meaningful tribute. The rifle shots that are felt in our gut have a meaning I have only recently learned. There was a time when opposing armies would call a ceasefire to clear the bodies of their fallen soldiers. When one side was finished they would fire a volley of three shots signifying that their dead were properly cared for. I always thought the rifle salute was simply a way to honor the one being buried, but I find comfort in the idea that the shots proclaim they are "properly cared for."

We buried a body that day, but her spirit will be shared each time one of her stories is told. This woman, who was an infant when the Great Depression hit our country, grew up in a farmhouse without electricity and went on to do mighty things. She would hitch a ride with the mailman if she wanted to go home to the farm while she was attending Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing. When the first craniotomy was performed in this area she was the scrub nurse. She raised four children and was devoted to their children. By day she dampened down laundry to iron, and by night cared for the elderly patients in a nursing home. On weekends she danced in elegant gowns to Big Band tunes.