Column: A step forward on immigration

California is not alone in this regard. Other states, including Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, New Jersey, New York and Washington, have passed an array of incremental legislation over the last decade that, taken together, has built up a kind of state citizenship that far exceeds the protections of federal citizenship.

By contrast, ambitious attempts to pass comprehensive reforms in one shot haven't worked. The 2013 New York Is Home Act, for example, failed because it tied together provisions such as education assistance that had bipartisan support, with other provisions that had far less support at the time, such as expanded access to health care, driver's licenses and the ability to vote in state and local elections. Only by breaking up this omnibus legislation, and strategically spreading the passage of some of its parts over time, was New York able to inch its way forward on immigration reform.

Congress would do well to heed the lessons from states that have made progress on immigrant integration. It should also learn from its own failed efforts at immigration reform in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2014 and 2020. Instead of dismissing the Dream Act as a partial solution, Democrats and Republicans should see it as a confidence-building step forward, much as what California did in 2001.

The Durbin-Graham bill would formalize through legislation the provisions of DACA, including work authorization and protection from deportation, and create pathways to permanent residence and citizenship. Building bipartisan coalitions for this measure, which has strong popular support, and getting it through Congress would secure an important victory and make future reforms possible.

Karthick Ramakrishnan is a professor of public policy at University of California, Riverside. Allan Colbern is an assistant professor in the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Arizona State University. They are coauthors of "Citizenship Reimagined: A New Framework for State Rights in the United States." Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0