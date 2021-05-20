Column: A sustainable solution for Iowa

Everyone poops. Hogs poop. Cattle poop. Humans poop. And on, it goes. No matter who is doing the pooping, how we manage it is critical, and this is why the Iowa Legislature passed House File 522.

Currently, House File 522 is sitting on Governor Kim Reynolds' desk. This is a really good bill for managing livestock poop, but also controlling odors, reducing our carbon footprint, improving soil health, and providing another source of revenue for farmers.

First, what does this bill do? This bill is about odor control. It offers anaerobic digestion as an alternative means to meet odor control requirements that apply to the largest livestock farms in Iowa. Previously, these farms had to aerate their manure or use solid manure systems. Should anaerobic digestion count? The research sure says so as it reduces manure odor by 75%.

More importantly, this bill inspired a conversation on anaerobic digestion — both the good and the bad. Anaerobic digestion is the breakdown of organic material without oxygen. While this process happens naturally in every liquid manure storage or saturated soil, we typically refer to a controlled system where the generated biogas is captured and used when we talk about anaerobic digestion.