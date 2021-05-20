Column: A sustainable solution for Iowa

Everyone poops. Hogs poop. Cattle poop. Humans poop. And on, it goes. No matter who is doing the pooping, how we manage it is critical, and this is why the Iowa Legislature passed House File 522.
Currently, House File 522 is sitting on Governor Kim Reynolds' desk. This is a really good bill for managing livestock poop, but also controlling odors, reducing our carbon footprint, improving soil health, and providing another source of revenue for farmers.
First, what does this bill do? This bill is about odor control. It offers anaerobic digestion as an alternative means to meet odor control requirements that apply to the largest livestock farms in Iowa. Previously, these farms had to aerate their manure or use solid manure systems. Should anaerobic digestion count? The research sure says so as it reduces manure odor by 75%.
More importantly, this bill inspired a conversation on anaerobic digestion — both the good and the bad. Anaerobic digestion is the breakdown of organic material without oxygen. While this process happens naturally in every liquid manure storage or saturated soil, we typically refer to a controlled system where the generated biogas is captured and used when we talk about anaerobic digestion.
So why use anaerobic digestion? Taking animal manures, human waste, food waste, and other sources of biomass, and organically breaking them down, can play an essential role in developing solutions to the challenging issues we face in Iowa and around the country:
• It offers a low energy method to clean up waste streams by killing harmful bacteria while improving nutrient separation from treated wastewater and generating potential revenue for cities, municipalities and farmers.
• Creates a distributed source of renewable and dispatchable power for the grid. This can be tapped into at high usage times to help existing wind and solar power.
• Capturing biomethane and converting it into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), rather than letting it go into the atmosphere. This helps reduce our carbon footprint while providing a new liquid transportation fuel that’s in big demand in California, Oregon, Washington and elsewhere.
• Provide new revenue sources from RNG, nutrient credits, and carbon credits through the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and developing carbon credit markets.
Digesters are complex systems – they require high capital investment and take time, commitment, and effort to succeed. History has shown us that digesters are challenging. They aren't always simple to operate. They aren’t a facility that you set in place and ignore, and they aren't cure-alls. Finding success in an anaerobic digestion system will take committed partnerships — farmers, cities, municipalities, and a new industry devoted to helping these systems function and thrive. Carbon credits, advanced gas cleaning systems, and lessons learned from previous attempts have led to improved success opportunities. This starts with House File 522.
Anaerobic digestion is complicated — economics, science, and hard work have to come together to make it successful. However, the benefits can outweigh the costs. The long-term sustainability and viability of agriculture are critical. We believe that anaerobic digestion can be part of a regenerative, sustainable solution that helps Iowa agriculture, and redefine the Midwest landscape. Digestion isn't the only solution to address the issues of our changing climate, livestock odors, and other issues affecting agriculture. But it can be a significant piece of a larger puzzle to providing feed, fuel, food, and fiber for the world, while helping Iowa smell a whole lot better.
This article was written by Dr. Lisa Schulte Moore, a professor in the Depattment of Nature Resource Ecology and Management at Iowa State University, where she is associate director of the Bioeconomy Institute there; Dr. Dan Anderson, an associate professor at the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at Iowa State; and Bryan Sievers, a Stockton farmer who is a member of the American Biogas Council Board of Directors.