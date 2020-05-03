Column: A taste of their world

This type of infection control has been practiced for years by families with medically fragile children, but that isn’t the only reason for their social isolation. There is a lot of grief associated with expecting to give birth to a healthy baby and coming home with one who is not. Coming to terms with what it will take to care for the child’s immediate needs is overwhelming even without factoring in the symptoms of grief. On top of that, if one attempts to imagine what the future might look like terror can take hold. I latched onto the lifestyle of taking one day at a time. Trying to juggle appointments, tube feedings every two hours, pre-school for her brother, and working from home kept me busy. Even if I had found the time to socialize I was too exhausted. On the rare occasion I ventured out it felt like I was an alien in a group of earthlings. Nobody else was using terms like chromosomal deletion, myofascial release, or Lekotek. Social isolation for parents of medically fragile children can happen because of many reasons; exhaustion, feelings of alienation, financial insecurity, need for excessive planning to be gone for two hours, and the simple fact that it is one more thing to add to the calendar.