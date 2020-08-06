Column: A teacher's plea for understanding

I am a 22-year veteran teacher at Smart Junior High School in Davenport. I have taught language arts and reading, created and run intervention programs, served on leadership teams, district teams and been active in our union, including the executive board for five years. I am now the teacher librarian at Smart.
I also am a vocal advocate, speaking at school board meetings, writing letters, working on committees and speaking up.
The past few weeks have been eye-opening. It is time that I stand up for myself and my colleagues. I have seen and heard comments from people, saying, "teachers want to get paid to stay home." That if grocery store workers can come back, teachers should too; and, if we don’t like it, we should just quit.
Enough!
This spring, parents found out just how challenging it is to manage education. We heard, "teachers are a treasure!" We did our best to keep your students engaged and connected, when things literally changed day to day. We adapted as we went. We took phone calls after parents got home from work, helping them get online, letting them know if their child had work to complete, submitted the work, troubleshooted technology.
As a teacher librarian, I went into my building when others were not allowed. Parents needed access to technology students had left at school. I swapped out broken technology, created online tutorials, supplied resources and reached out to students.
Now we are being looked at as whiners and complainers, as if we’re trying to scam the system; that we’re lazy.
Frankly, that is nonsense.
I have had meetings nearly every day this summer. I have advocated for your children all summer for such things as: equity in technology and access to services. I have worked to create videos and protocols to keep your kids safe; learned about being anti-racist, examined data, analyzed information we need to evaluate our School Resource Officer program, learned how to support teachers and students during these times, how to change bias in our system, how to support our black and brown students and show them how much value they have.
Do not tell me that when I look at the coronavirus data for our county and state that I’m whining when I say we should not go back. Our numbers have been rising rapidly. Your children and all staff will be at risk. Teachers hold a valuable place in society. We work for you, yes, but our responsibility is to the entire community. We know how schools operate. We know from experience that we cannot keep them safe right now. Listen to us!
Will online school be easy? No, not at all.
Will there be students who struggle? Yes. But reach out to teachers, we will help. Will hybrid be easy? No. It's daunting and scary. I have sons of my own. I realize how difficult this is going to be, but not for one second would I give their lives for the opportunity to go back in person.
Before you nod your head at those comments, or say "lazy teachers, kids just need to be in school," consider what you are asking of us. We do everything we can: feed kids, love kids, teach them, value them, help them grow. Now we have to be prepared to give ourselves to a virus that may or may not kill us and them? How many student or staff funerals are too many?
Listen to us and show us a little respect. There is not a teacher I know who isn’t concerned about this year. Open your hearts and minds. We want what’s best for your children; but if we aren’t here because we’re sick, quarantined, or dead, we cannot give it to them.
