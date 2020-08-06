Column: A teacher's plea for understanding

Now we are being looked at as whiners and complainers, as if we’re trying to scam the system; that we’re lazy.

Frankly, that is nonsense.

I have had meetings nearly every day this summer. I have advocated for your children all summer for such things as: equity in technology and access to services. I have worked to create videos and protocols to keep your kids safe; learned about being anti-racist, examined data, analyzed information we need to evaluate our School Resource Officer program, learned how to support teachers and students during these times, how to change bias in our system, how to support our black and brown students and show them how much value they have.

Do not tell me that when I look at the coronavirus data for our county and state that I’m whining when I say we should not go back. Our numbers have been rising rapidly. Your children and all staff will be at risk. Teachers hold a valuable place in society. We work for you, yes, but our responsibility is to the entire community. We know how schools operate. We know from experience that we cannot keep them safe right now. Listen to us!

Will online school be easy? No, not at all.