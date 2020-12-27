Column: A toast to what we can accomplish

What is it with we Americans? Why are we so cussedly obstinate when it comes to something as simple as wearing a mask and keeping one’s distance? One month of such measures by all of us would have stopped coronavirus in its droplet tracks. But it quickly became politicized and confused with one’s imagined "Constitutional Rights." In fearing the loss of business for a month, we managed to lose it for almost a year; in thousands of cases, altogether.

With better discipline and sane, efficient, federal management, we may find things improving by early spring, but we may never again see a reset of the conditions we consider "normal." A national trauma on this scale is not easily passed over. Just to make the situation more daunting, rising to control this elusive menace won’t be enough. The devastation to economic life will take more than a fiscal vaccine.

You may have noticed that, while Main Street has been crippled, Wall Street is doing just fine. The wealthy have made out like bandits — not an inappropriate simile. The chasm between the haves and have-nots has widened and deepened. What will we, as a democratic society, do about that? Anything?