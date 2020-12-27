Column: A toast to what we can accomplish

As we look longingly toward the new year. we might fortify ourselves by acknowledging the present. This is the Second Day of Christmas, devoted to St. John, "the beloved disciple" — by his own account.
One tradition attending this feast is one I never neglect: having a glass of wine. We are assured that drinking "Johannesminne" before midnight will preserve us from being struck by lightning during the coming year.
My suspicion is that we will need all the protection we can get.
This Covid business isn’t going to end on the stroke of midnight Thursday. True, we have two vaccines slowly moving through the country with a likelihood of more to come. At the same time, accounts of a more rapidly transmissible mutation have blocked traffic into and out of Great Britain and already has been reported in Denmark, the Netherlands, and Australia. The worry is that it may already have made its way to our shores and elsewhere.
With Christmas behind us and New Year’s ahead, we may assume that thousands of umasked celebrants of these festive occasions will boost infections and subsequent deaths well beyond today’s devastating count. Thus, the wretched pandemic of 2020 will seep well into 2021. I doubt that the many who followed our president’s disdainful habit of eschewing masks will heed the next’s one exhortations to use them for his first 100 days.
What is it with we Americans? Why are we so cussedly obstinate when it comes to something as simple as wearing a mask and keeping one’s distance? One month of such measures by all of us would have stopped coronavirus in its droplet tracks. But it quickly became politicized and confused with one’s imagined "Constitutional Rights." In fearing the loss of business for a month, we managed to lose it for almost a year; in thousands of cases, altogether.
With better discipline and sane, efficient, federal management, we may find things improving by early spring, but we may never again see a reset of the conditions we consider "normal." A national trauma on this scale is not easily passed over. Just to make the situation more daunting, rising to control this elusive menace won’t be enough. The devastation to economic life will take more than a fiscal vaccine.
You may have noticed that, while Main Street has been crippled, Wall Street is doing just fine. The wealthy have made out like bandits — not an inappropriate simile. The chasm between the haves and have-nots has widened and deepened. What will we, as a democratic society, do about that? Anything?
It’s time to quit arguing the either/or fantasy of capitalism versus socialism and find a middle ground that works. We behave as if government were an enemy — Ronald Reagan’s canard. Government investment has moved everything: from westward expansion, railroads, highways, space exploration, and the internet, to the rapid development of Covid vaccines. Waiting for private investment to do the job alone when the need is immediate is to do nothing useful.
We have the progressive legislation of Republican Theodore Roosevelt and the New Deal program of his Democratic cousin Franklin as examples. Surely we are not so intellectually exhausted that we can’t find a means to bring the financial scales into a better equilibrium. Not everyone can be rich, but everyone ought to have useful work to do and a decent standard of life.
Let’s also not overlook the burgeoning threat of climate change. As moderate weather continues to shift northward, millions will migrate out of unlivable weather near the equator. If we don’t move quickly to halt this change at the last minute — which is where we are now — "chaos" will be inadequate to describe what is ahead for the human race. Oh, yes. Viruses will travel, too.
Whatever we do, it will cost money. Money from the government. The national debt will deepen, as it always must in times of emergencies. Take consolation in the words of that Republican conservative icon, Dick Cheney: "Deficits don’t matter." That doesn’t mean government debt isn’t important; just that human life matters more.
Some countries are looking forward to climate change in the near term. Russia, with its huge land mass, could become the world’s breadbasket in a few decades; Canada, replacing the Midwest as a major source of food. Both countries are doing their best to encourage immigration; they need people. At the present, Russia depends on an annual influx of temporary workers. They will soon become permanent.
This brings up the age-old problem of racism and nationalism, along with cultural and religious differences. We have fought senseless wars over such things things for centuries. If we cannot grow up and accept all human beings as equals, we are in for an unimaginable blood bath, with the victor’s survival hardly worth it.
It is perhaps wrong to look ahead and see nothing but insoluble problems. Human ingenuity has met and mastered much through the centuries. If we can also see ourselves in others, that ingenuity can work to everyone’s advantage. It’s worth a try.
So, hand me my St. John’s wine and I will accept it, not as an escape into oblivion, but as a toast to what is possible if we cast aside our animosities, face our challenges honestly, and then get to work; not as nations, but as a world.
In spite of Covid and all, doing that can make 2021 a truly Happy New Year.
