Column: A troubled, and troubling, place

The neck of the woods in the Montana mountains where I grew up is experiencing an explosion of cases of COVID-19. It hasn’t always been that way. Last spring, the state mandated a two-week quarantine for anyone entering the state from any other part of the country, which remained in effect until the end of May. On June 15, there were 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Flathead County, the county in which our cabin is located (which we built on the part of the family farm that I inherited.) There had been only two deaths in the county from COVID-19.

And then summer came and everything changed. A flood of tourists from other parts of the country brought the coronavirus with them. In August, the coronavirus hit a nursing home in Whitefish, a picturesque little town located down the road a piece from Glacier National Park. Forty-three of the 52 residents came down with COVID-19. Thirteen of them died.

That was just the beginning of what was to come. In September and October, the coronavirus spread rapidly, with Montana having one of the highest per capita increases of cases of COVID-19 in the country. There are now more than 900 active cases of COVID-19 in Flathead County, which has a population of approximately 100,000.