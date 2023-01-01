 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Column: A very special Christmas

Dan Lee

Dan Lee

This has been a very special Christmas for us. What has made it so special is that our daughter and son-in-law and their son – our three-year-old grandson – moved here to the Quad Cities, after having lived in the Los Angeles area for six years and in Phoenix for several years before that. They arrived a few days before Christmas and are staying with us while waiting for their furniture to arrive at the townhouse they have rented.

My wife and I are thrilled. Instead of being a half-continent away, they will be just a few minutes away. Many adult children do not want to be anywhere near where their parents are living. Our daughter and son-in-law enjoy spending time with us, which we greatly appreciate.

Our daughter, who is a lawyer, is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law, a highly-ranked law school. At the age of 35, she was named a partner of a highly-regarded law firm based in Los Angeles. She has received national recognition for work that she has done.

She has a job lined up here in the Quad Cities, where she can put her legal skills to work, albeit at a substantial reduction in salary. Some of you might ask why she would walk away from a highly successful career at a Los Angeles law firm to accept a job here in the Quad Cities at a substantial reduction in salary. It has everything to do with quality of life. It has everything to do with family.

Life in the fast lane is not all that it is cracked up to be. It involves high stress levels and twelve-hour days seven days a week, at times for several weeks without a break. The fast lane is not a good place to be when raising a family.

I am immensely proud of my daughter for realizing that there are things that are far more important than fame and fortune (something that I try to get the students in the business ethics class that I teach to understand.)

I am very pleased that my daughter realizes that there is quality of life that can be experienced here in the Quad Cities, quality of life that is difficult to experience in many other parts of the country (something that many who have grown up here fail to realize.) Above all else, this is a great place to raise a family.

I am also immensely proud of my son-in-law. After having been out of school for twenty years, he had the courage to go to college in order to gain the credentials he needed to pursue his dream – that of being a teacher. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a degree in education and a major in history. He was named the outstanding history major in his class.

Prior to resigning his position to move here, he was teaching at an inner city school in Los Angeles. The Illinois State Board of Education recently notified him that he has been certified to teach on the middle school and high school levels. He will be applying for teaching positions in the Illinois Quad Cities for next fall. In the meantime, he hopes to do some substitute teaching.

And what does our grandson think about moving from the warmth of California to Illinois in the middle of the winter? He loves snow! When the snow conditions are conducive, he wants to make a snowman. I might have to help him with that. I might have spent some time in my shop this afternoon sawing and coloring some short dowels that can be inserted in the snow for the face of a snowman – brown for the eyes and red for the nose. I might have sawed out a smiling mouth for the snowman. Gotta have a happy snowman, you know. And I might have set aside an old cap for the snowman to wear. Gotta keep his head warm, you know.

May you and your family have a happy New Year! And may 2023 be a year of rediscovering the importance of family time and the other things that bring quality to life.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

