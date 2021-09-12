Column: A war we ended far too late

The war in Afghanistan is already yesterday’s news. The two crises of our age are once again dominating headlines: 1,500 deaths each day, intensive care beds at capacity, as the surge of Covid continues; Hurricane Ida reminded us that climate change is at a tipping point, inundating the east from New Orleans to New England as fire expanded in the west. The distant Hurricane Larry pushed tides higher along the east coast as another tropical cell soaked the southeast.

Here, in the relatively placid Midwest, it’s hard to imagine the weather’s visceral impact at the nation’s edges. We are still in a COVID-19 surge with news of five new variants waiting in the wings, yet many still go unmasked and cheering masses at college football games belie our somewhat perilous situation.

We read about climate, but it hasn’t hit us in the face. Yet, it sometimes seems as remote as Afghanistan.

Afghanistan may be moving to inside pages, but it thrives in political news sources, Republicans see it feeding their characterization of President Biden as weak, and they are not about to let it fade from public consciousness. His approval ratings have taken a predictable slide, but he knew that would happen; it was the cost of ending a 20-year mess.