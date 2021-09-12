Column: A war we ended far too late

The war in Afghanistan is already yesterday’s news. The two crises of our age are once again dominating headlines: 1,500 deaths each day, intensive care beds at capacity, as the surge of Covid continues; Hurricane Ida reminded us that climate change is at a tipping point, inundating the east from New Orleans to New England as fire expanded in the west. The distant Hurricane Larry pushed tides higher along the east coast as another tropical cell soaked the southeast.
Here, in the relatively placid Midwest, it’s hard to imagine the weather’s visceral impact at the nation’s edges. We are still in a COVID-19 surge with news of five new variants waiting in the wings, yet many still go unmasked and cheering masses at college football games belie our somewhat perilous situation.
We read about climate, but it hasn’t hit us in the face. Yet, it sometimes seems as remote as Afghanistan.
Afghanistan may be moving to inside pages, but it thrives in political news sources, Republicans see it feeding their characterization of President Biden as weak, and they are not about to let it fade from public consciousness. His approval ratings have taken a predictable slide, but he knew that would happen; it was the cost of ending a 20-year mess.
Biden’s supporters see it as proof that he is strong and brave for doing what had to be done. We don’t take pleasure in the dismal ending of what had become an unpopular war; one that began with full-throated support from citizens here and around the world. It stings because it goes in the books as another defeat. We prefer to believe that the United States always wins.
That’s not true, of course; no country always wins. We got the job done in World Wars I and II, but there the battle lines and objectives were clearly drawn and the enemy readily identified. Apart from the liberation of Kuwait, our engagements since then have resulted in a long-standing truce (Korea) and embarrassing retreats (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and lesser sites).
We shouldn’t take it so hard. We lost the very first war we fought in 1812. Washington was sacked and we gave up our ambition to annex Canada. Once we yielded, Andrew Jackson won the Battle of New Orleans (neither side knew the war was over) and that colored our national memory of the conflict. But it was a loss.
We overmatched Mexico and Spain in brief 19th Century conflicts; between them we endured the savagery of the Civil War, in which we were both winner and loser. So our military record is mixed. There is little doubt that we have the strongest military establishment in the world; but we have misused it of late, employing it in unwinnable situations.
The world was with us after 9/11 and they were happy to join us in going after Osama bin Laden when Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban refused to hand him over. C.I.A. agents went in from the north with suitcases of money and purchased the support of northern tribes. With massive air support, the Taliban were routed at a cost of five lives: four U.S. soldiers and one C.I.A. agent. Within two months Osama bin Laden and his supporters were bottled up in Tora Bora.
At the point of victory, there was a hitch. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld demanded full control of the operation. After a maddening pause to clarify lines of authority, the fight continued and the daisy cutter bomb emptied Tora Bora. We had won.
Meanwhile, Osama bin Laden had slipped over the border into Pakistan where he hid until being taken out in a raid nine years later. So we remained in Afghanistan, engaged in "nation-building." We picked Hamid Karzai as the country’s president and held a conference in Bonn to get things organized. Unfortunately, we refused Karzai’s request to include the Taliban, which turned out to be the mistake that kept us engaged and the country divided.
We tried a number of initiatives that looked good, but couldn’t mask the impossibility of turning a nation of largely illiterate tribes into a western democracy. Then we made perhaps the biggest military blunder in our history: we invaded Iraq. From that moment on, Afghanistan went on the back burner and the Taliban began its slow return: "You have all the clocks but we have all the time."
Our 20 years there were largely wasted. We poured money and material into the country to serve shifting ends. It was never clear just what we hoped to accomplish. We lacked a clear understanding of the people and their history. Corruption was rampant; military training never produced an effective army that could stand on its own. The military supplies we gave to the Kabul government have been paraded in triumph by the Taliban.
It was an impossible situation. Kabul couldn’t win without massive aid nor could they win with it. The more we propped them up, the deeper resentment of our presence grew. There really was no way forward; only out.
If you’d like to look beyond the posturing and finger-pointing, let me suggest two books: "The American War in Afghanistan" by Carter Malkasian and "The Afghanistan Papers" by Craig Whitlock. Both draw on classified documents obtained by the Washington Post in a series of lawsuits. Malkasian’s book gives more detail, but Whitlock’s is a great read.
What both make clear is the discouraging parallels between Vietnam and Afghanistan. In both cases, officials and generals presented a continuous string of stories emphasizing progress and hopeful developments. In private, they saw little chance of doing more than keeping on; final victory was never an option.
Troops were rotated through to try new tactics, fail, then return; to be followed by another contingent who would go through the same process. Whitlock observed that it wasn’t a 20-year war, but a 1-year war fought 20 times over. And 95% of the U.S. casualties occurred after President Bush declared "Mission Accomplished."
Now, it’s done, ending as it should have 19 years ago.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.