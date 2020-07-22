Column: A wink, a nod -- another shrug?

"Mike Madigan is the glue that holds the Illinois Democratic Party together. If we lose him, we are in big, big trouble. But I think Mike Madigan is a whole lot smarter than those going after him. When this is over, he’s going to stick it right up their fannies," said Denny Jacobs, a Democrat and former state lawmaker from East Moline.

I began covering Madigan in 1987 and I’ve watched his power and arrogance grow decade by decade.

It’s never been a secret in Springfield that Madigan helped his supporters get jobs with Commonwealth Edison. It’s been going on for years.

Prosecutors would have us believe that ComEd did this to curry favor with Madigan, who in turn would support the utility’s legislative agenda.

At the heart of the utility’s corrupt lobbying practices is the way in which it bestowed contracts and subcontracts on Madigan’s supporters, between 2011 and 2019. The feds contend Madigan allies were paid handsomely but often did little to no work for the power company.

Much is at stake when the utility asks Madigan for help.