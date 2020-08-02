Column: A wish to remember, always

Reading the words of other bereaved parents showed me that they, too, feel people are uncomfortable talking about the deceased child. If our children were still alive, our conversations would be peppered with stories of what they would be doing now.

I have read that one of the concerns bereaved parents have is that their child will be forgotten. My fear isn’t that her existence on earth won’t be remembered by other people. My fear is of the things I might forget as time takes me further away from when I last saw her face. I fear I won’t remember her eyes brimming with love as she held a baby niece or nephew, or the way they sparkled as blue as the water when she laughed and splashed with the little ones in the swimming pool. I want to remember the exasperation in her voice as she admonished me to "hurry up or we’ll be late for work", and the breathless panic as she hoped none would fall off and land on us if we were behind a car-hauler on the interstate.