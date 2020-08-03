Column: A world of plenty, still hurting

A friend and I shared the same consumer frustration — and guilt over having it. We each wanted a bike rack for our cars but could not obtain our first choices.

"I wanted to order a 1UP bike rack," my pal, who used to manufacture sports equipment, said. "Sold out and won't take orders until August 29th."

Apparently, there's a shortage of bikes as well, and, to get granular, a dearth of 26-inch inner tubes for their tires.

My friend also wanted a specific golf push cart. "Every model sold out," he said, "with no forecasted availability."

These are high-end problems, hence some hesitation to talk about them. Millions of Americans have lost jobs and are looking down the abyss. Renters who risk eviction can hardly contemplate buying a skateboard, much less a golf push cart. By the way, skateboards are also in short supply.

American consumers always assumed that the market economy would produce whatever legal good or service they had the dollars to buy. And in recent pre-COVID times of low unemployment, American workers assumed the labor market would always be able to supply a job with a paycheck at the end of the week.