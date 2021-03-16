Column: A year later, missing the Q-C

I won’t see any of that this year, however, because I will still be hiding away at our cabin in the mountains of Montana.

Does it sound as if I am homesick for the Quad Cities and Augustana College? Well, I am.

On January 11, I put my name on the waiting list for a COVID-19 vaccination. A month later, I got a call from the county health department asking if I could be there the next afternoon for a COVID-19 vaccination. Though I had to rearrange my schedule to make that work, there was no way that I was going to miss the chance to be vaccinated.

I have now had both shots (I got the Pfizer vaccine) and presumably have the high level of immunity that this vaccine provides.

I must confess that now that I have been vaccinated and the shots have had enough time to take effect, I thought about packing up and returning to Rock Island. However, doing that in the middle of the semester would be very disruptive for my students. And there would not be a classroom in which I could teach if I were to return to campus mid-term.