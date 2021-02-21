Column: Abetting their anger; not their needs

There is still a sizable number of voters who continue to believe in the Big Lie about the election being stolen. No one familiar with the process can possibly buy into such a fable. At every step of the process, in every precinct, representatives of both parties were close observers and, apart from a few minor glitches, nothing illegal or fraudulent has been found.

Trump's reaction is understandable. He cannot stand being a "loser." He has suffered many losses in his career, but has always found a way to interpret them as wins. This one was too public and verifiable to explain away, so he simply lied, over and over again. His ego is too fragile for him to be seen as anything other than a "killer," his father’s term for someone who always prevails.

But how to explain why most of the 74 million who voted for him accepted such a fantasy as fact? Why is their adherence to him almost religious in its fervor? Will the Republican Party be able to recover its standing as the sober, conservative anchor of our democracy or will it reshape itself as the voice of white autocratic nationalism?