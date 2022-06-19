Column: About my dad

Today is Father's Day. Or maybe it's Fathers' Day. I'm not sure just how Hallmark markets the occasion, singly or collectively — but the greeting card people and hardware stores know a sales opportunity when they see it and this is it.

It's not that I have anything against giving Dad his day. It's just that I have always thought it a largely commercial response to Mother's Day and, if not stopped in its tracks, would lead to Grandparents' Day, Kids' Day, and, inevitably, to the remotest branch of shirt-tail relationship. And it has.

I think my own father is responsible for this view. It was obvious that he considered Mom the center of our family; the glue that held us together. It was his job to give her whatever support she needed. He never doubted that hers was the more demanding task.

After all, she was home all day, mixing it up with us, while Dad worked from 6 a.m. till 7 p.m., five days a week, with slightly shorter hours on weekends. If we wanted to spend time with him, the best way was to trek over to the Stockyard Hotel, which he managed, for a meal.

That doesn't mean he wasn't a commanding presence in the home. I never doubted his authority for a moment; nothing could bring me up sharper than his “Now, look here!” A smile was the natural set of his face, so even a momentary frown stopped me cold.

Yet, it is hard to imagine a kinder, gentler man. I used to marvel at the smiles that greeted him wherever he went. How could one person have so many friends? I was very much a loner, but Dad seemed to be on familiar terms with everyone.

He was the shortest member of our family: everyone called him “Little Dave.” He was also the baldest, having lost most of his hair while still young. I have strong memories of him sitting in an easy chair after work, reading the Memphis Press-Scimitar, while my younger sister and I took turns combing the fringe that remained.

He was the quietest member of a very noisy household. My older sister, Marge, would often roll back the living room rug to work out new dance steps. I would join the women of the family at the piano to sing old and new songs. Laughter was as common as speech.

Dad would sit listening, watching, and smiling. It's as if we were providing a private performance for him. Everything we did seemed to please him. On one occasion, he got off a line I often quoted to my own children: “This isn't a family; it's a bunch of rugged individualists.”

During World War II, he started as a dining car steward on the Illinois Central, working the City of Miami, the City of New Orleans, and the Panama Limited. I rode with him once or twice and ate like a king.

It was during those trips that I had the best of talking to Dad. I knew a bit of his years at St. Peter's Orphanage and how, after running away several times, he went to work supporting himself at the age of twelve. It puzzled me that six years of elementary schooling seemed to serve him as well as my college degree.

I have mentioned before that he liked to play cards and had gambled most of his life. However, he never wagered money from a paycheck. It had to come as something extra. And he almost never lost. The only people who could beat him at cards were his children. We didn't know what we were doing and our erratic play confounded him.

In one game, I led with a card that was obviously inappropriate. He shook his head and asked why I had chosen it. Before I could reply, he started naming the cards he assumed I held, missing only one. I was astounded and asked how he could possibly have guessed my hand.

“Don't you pay attention to what you're doing?” he asked. “You know what cards are in the deck and what you've seen dealt. You should be able to figure out the rest.” While I have never been able to match his attention to detail, I did gain an appreciation of its importance.

I also trace my interest in language to him. Dad's speech was rooted in experience and he came up with the most startlingly appropriate metaphors. He remembered the argot of his youth, when Memphis was a wide-open town and was able to explain obscure terms I had heard but never understood.

In later years, we would argue over segregation — the only point of contention between us — never yielding to the other's opinion, but never forgetting our mutual respect. It was a great lesson in tolerance.

Another great lesson concerned the importance of work. It was not just doing the job, but believing that it was worth your time, whatever it happened to be. His most artful advice: “Work harder than anybody else, but make it look easy.”

My physical inheritance is principally from my mother. I have her looks, her circulatory and nervous systems. By nature I am as impatient and as volatile as she could be. But I have always worked against that endowment by trying to be like my father: calm, steady, and kind. The fact that I consistently fail is no excuse for not trying.

I can't recall ever giving Dad a Father's Day card. But that's OK. What I owe him can't be put on paper. Not even newsprint.

