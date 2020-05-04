Column: About that V-shaped recovery

V-shaped thinking is looking obsolete, but it still underlies the economic policies currently in place. The idea was to combine suffocating temporary restrictions with massive temporary fiscal and monetary support. Boosting demand while supply was depressed wouldn't risk inflation because the crisis would soon be over and supply would bounce back. For the same reason, there was no need to worry that aggressive fiscal expansion would pile up too much debt.

As the slump drags on, those fears will resurface. Granted, especially in Europe, the immediate problem is too little macroeconomic-policy support, not too much. Even in the U.S., despite its enormous monetary and fiscal expansion, the initial impact of the emergency has been deflationary (suggesting that the shock to demand has been even bigger than the shock to supply). But this could change if the slowdown lasts. Financial markets might rebel if aggressive fiscal expansion needs to be maintained month after month, quarter after quarter. There'll be new economic and financial fractures. The longer it all goes on, the more likely it is that the shocks to supply and demand will amplify each other.