Column: Act Two in the U.S. and U.K.

Conversely, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s vote to impeach the president was a victory of reason over passion.

While there were scattered, angry calls for impeachment immediately after Trump’s election — as there were after Obama’s and Clinton’s — most politicians wanted to wait for the 2020 vote to effect a change in leadership. But there is a real danger in ignoring criminal behavior in office. To "just get over it" would allow the president to act without the restraint of law, nullifying this country's foundation.

The fact that Trump has lived his life breaking the law whenever he saw a chance to make a buck (e.g. the Trump University fraud, making private use of his own charitable foundation, refusing to honor signed contracts, paying hush money to cover up sexual escapades) is no excuse. The president must not be permitted to act with the absolute power of a king. We fought a revolution over that kind of behavior.

It is necessary for Congress to enforce the law, even if the president may use his "martyrdom" to win the 2020 election.

The likelihood is that the Senate will shame itself by brushing the whole issue aside with a quick vote against impeachment. But cowardice in one chamber doesn’t justify members of Congress betraying their oath of office as well. They may be punished at the polls, but there comes a point when honor and duty count more than remaining in office. This is serious; it’s about the Constitution, not re-election.

Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten4115@gmail.com.

