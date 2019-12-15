Column: Act Two in the U.S. and U.K.

Two significant votes last week: The United Kingdom’s general election and the House Judiciary Committee’s decision to impeach President Donald Trump.
Each in their own way were as important as the 2016 election and the Brexit vote, and this may be considered Act Two of a continuing drama.
The public referendum on Britain leaving the European Union was the first backward step in the modern drive to end centuries of divisive — and largely pointless — fights among European nations.
The formation of the EU was an historic victory of reason and enlightened self-interest over nativism, one which immediately made the EU an economic dynamo.
That remarkable post World War II project began with negotiations to achieve a common market and, finally, to allow the unhindered passage of people and goods throughout what had been a tangle of passports, tariffs, and duties.
It took some adjustment, particularly in England, which had long seen itself aloof from the petty quarrels of its continental neighbors. It was a tough decision, one which went against the primitive herd instinct.
Once done, nativists stoked a simmering fury over having to treat those foreigners as equals.
When Prime Minister David Cameron almost cavalierly decided to hold a national referendum on EU membership to mollify a small but feverish core of Tory dissidents, he never imagined the general population would cancel an arrangement which had brought the nation financial strength and prosperity.
But that’s what happened. A well-funded and deceitful campaign to "bring back control" unleashed all those old Tory visions of empire and dominance. Voters were told the government would have buckets of money to shore up the National Health Service (which the Tories had been steadily shredding) instead of turning it over to the EU.
It was a fantasy that incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others admitted once the vote to leave succeeded. There was also a secret internet campaign by the Russian government to strengthen itself by weakening the EU. The American Mercer family used the Leave campaign as a test run for its Cambridge Analytica project, which was then was used to help elect Trump.
As I have written before, the referendum had no force in law, but the narrow vote paralyzed Parliament, which had the sole authority to make such a momentous decision.
Fearful of losing the next election, Parliament then dithered for over two years.
Now that the Tories have a majority, Parliament will set Britain’s withdrawal from the EU in motion. It will cost England jobs and economic heft, the support of its youth and may lead to dissolution of the United Kingdom (Scotland and Northern Ireland prefer to remain in the EU). In compensation, Great Britain will be led by an odd clone of Trump for the next five years.
It was a triumph of passion over reason and will probably be regretted once its impact is felt personally by voters swayed to vote against their own interests.
Conversely, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s vote to impeach the president was a victory of reason over passion.
While there were scattered, angry calls for impeachment immediately after Trump’s election — as there were after Obama’s and Clinton’s — most politicians wanted to wait for the 2020 vote to effect a change in leadership. But there is a real danger in ignoring criminal behavior in office. To "just get over it" would allow the president to act without the restraint of law, nullifying this country's foundation.
The fact that Trump has lived his life breaking the law whenever he saw a chance to make a buck (e.g. the Trump University fraud, making private use of his own charitable foundation, refusing to honor signed contracts, paying hush money to cover up sexual escapades) is no excuse. The president must not be permitted to act with the absolute power of a king. We fought a revolution over that kind of behavior.
It is necessary for Congress to enforce the law, even if the president may use his "martyrdom" to win the 2020 election.
The likelihood is that the Senate will shame itself by brushing the whole issue aside with a quick vote against impeachment. But cowardice in one chamber doesn’t justify members of Congress betraying their oath of office as well. They may be punished at the polls, but there comes a point when honor and duty count more than remaining in office. This is serious; it’s about the Constitution, not re-election.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten4115@gmail.com.