Column: Add your voice. It's time to get this train moving.

Civically engaged residents in the Quad Cities are familiar with the realities of creating change in their towns. The decades it took for an essential part of our infrastructure, the new Interstate-74 bridge, to come to fruition is a perfect example. We are not strangers to this pace and the patience required to create change. But there comes a time when residents and elected officials alike must put that patience aside and take their arguments more directly to those at the bargaining table.

Such has been, and is, the case with advocacy for passenger rail service to Moline. Just after taking office nearly a year ago, I made sure to be briefed on the state of negotiations over this service between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Interstate Railroad. Since then, I have had the opportunity to meet virtually with Secretary Omer Osman, then Deputy Secretary Doug House, and members of the Quad Cities Chamber, MetroLINK and Moline teams to advocate for this development for the Quad Cities – to remind these state officeholders that development cannot stop at Rockford and Peoria, where attention seems to be focused right now. Assurances about the importance of the project were made and the difficulty of the negotiations was mentioned.

A few months later, state Rep. Mike Halpin and I had occasion to directly ask Gov. JB Pritzker for support in moving the negotiations along. Involvement from the governor’s office, we thought, might be the next best avenue to pursue, given the difficulty federal and state representatives have had moving the ball on the issue. We have continually been assured this is a top priority for IDOT.

That is why on Feb 24, we met once again with leaders in Springfield, this time in addition to Secretary Osman, with representatives from the governor’s office as well as IDOT officials.

We pleaded our case once again, fully understanding that the responsibility for the deal lies in the laps of leaders in Springfield and with the rail company. We mentioned the recent letter from our congressional delegation urging swift attention to getting a deal done. We suggested mapping out steps with the rail company, to show the public that there will be progress on this, or creating a foundational agreement and sorting out any change in dollars for the project at later dates. After all, Moline alone has invested $16 million in preparing for this service. Geneseo has spent approximately $260,000 in preparation, and rail cars have already been purchased. Residents are quite literally waiting for the powers that be to agree to terms for completing the last third of railroad service, directly impacting the cities of Geneseo and Moline, and more broadly, the entire Quad Cities.

Passenger rail in the Quad Cities remains a crucial project for the development of our Moline downtown and our region. The merits of the project aren’t up for debate. Land has been acquired and continues to be acquired for the project. Contracts have been signed and executed for engineering design. Federal and state funding is already committed. Every obstacle has been cleared. It is now time for ordinary citizens to join me and Rep. Halpin to lobby those at the table in Springfield, to make sure we get what has been promised.

Contact the governor’s office. Contact IDOT. And contact Iowa Interstate Railroad. Add your voice to those of your local elected officials. Let Springfield and the rail company know that the time is now to strike a deal and not leave the Quad Cities behind, like a rail car detached from the train of progress.

Sangeetha Rayapati is mayor of Moline.

