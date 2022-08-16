Column: Afghan evacuees still face an uncertain future. Congress must pass the Afghan Adjustment Act

It has been one year since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban and the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. In that time, tens of thousands of Afghans who served alongside Americans have sought refuge in the U.S. with their families. And yet, they still face intractable challenges, the most important of which being an uncertain immigration status.

As the director of World Relief Quad Cities, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact Afghan refugees have had on our community. Our organization has resettled hundreds of refugees in the Quad Cities with support from local churches and a robust volunteer network. That’s why I’m grateful to see Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks take a leadership role on the newly-introduced Afghan Adjustment Act, which will go a long way toward protecting our new neighbors here in the Quad Cities.

It’s time for Rep. Miller-Meeks’ colleagues who represent Iowa and Illinois to do the same. Congress must make clear its unwavering support for the hundreds of Afghans who’ve made the Quad Cities their new home, and the tens of thousands of Afghans who have resettled around the country.

In the year since the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, we have welcomed over 76,000 Afghans who were forced to flee their country, the largest emergency evacuation since the Vietnam War. Among them are Afghans who supported the U.S. military as translators and interpreters, human rights advocates, political activists and others at risk under Taliban rule.

Throughout the Bible, Christians are called to care for the sojourner and the immigrant. And as a Christ-centered humanitarian organization, our mission at World Relief is to support and protect the most vulnerable among us – especially refugees – in a manner consistent with Biblical principles.

That means we can no longer ignore the logistical and legal challenges that Afghans in the U.S. continue to face. While many of those evacuated have resettled in the U.S. through the refugee and special immigrant visa (SIV) programs, acquiring legal status through those pathways is a lengthy and exceedingly difficult process.

What’s more, U.S. officials have largely granted entry through a process called humanitarian parole. That means Afghan nationals can only remain in the U.S. on a temporary basis and have no viable pathway to permanent legal status or citizenship.

These policies were a temporary stopgap to help bring Afghan evacuees to safety as quickly as possible, but we can do so much more to help them. The Afghan Adjustment Act, which enjoys support from both sides of the aisle as well as the American people, will ensure that tens of thousands of Afghans can remain in the U.S. and rebuild their lives here.

The bill will help put thousands of Afghans on the path to permanent legal status and, eventually, U.S. citizenship. It also expands the SIV program and offers referrals to additional at-risk Afghans through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

In other words, this bill is a beacon of hope for our Afghan neighbors who seek freedom and safety. It honors their inherent dignity, and it also affirms the values that define our nation.

Time and time again, I’ve seen communities and churches step up to welcome Afghans as friends and neighbors. Now, the time has come for Congress to legislate by way of those values by passing the Afghan Adjustment Act and sending it to President Biden’s desk.

Of course, the Afghan Adjustment Act is just the first step in helping the many vulnerable communities whose livelihoods depend on compassionate immigration policies. Now that Congress and lawmakers like Rep. Miller-Meeks have shown their willingness to work on a bipartisan basis to help Afghans, they should turn next to helping other groups of immigrants that struggle with an uncertain future.

That includes Dreamers who have benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy or have been lawfully present as dependents on their parents’ temporary work-based visas. Like Afghans, Dreamers deserve congressional support and the opportunity to apply for permanent status and citizenship in the country they consider their home.

The fact is, immigrants come to the U.S. because they want a better life. They are decent, hard-working people with families, careers, and hopes and dreams. And Afghans, many of whom stood with us for twenty years, now want us to stand with them. To refuse is simply not an option.

Laura Fontaine is the Director of World Relief Quad Cities.