Column: Afghanistan, a false binary

Ask yourself what are your choices to help the Afghan people? With whom do you have influence? While we are dealing with feelings of guilt, loss, shame, et al., people in Afghanistan are trying to survive. Our immediate focus should be on helping people, not devolving into the blame game of binary thinking.

As the Afghanistan crisis fades (and they all — including Vietnam, Rwanda, Sudan, Yugoslavia et al. — fade with time), what are the lessons we learned? How can we respond differently next time?

What is the role of the United States in the world? If China were to take over Taiwan or Russia were to invade another country in the former Soviet bloc, what would we do? What are the national interests that will guide us in an increasingly hostile political world? How might we be better prepared to address the complexity of situations involving the U.S., inside the boundaries of other nations?

As civilians, we will not know the extent of the complexity the military and diplomatic corps are facing. We do not know the delicate negotiations that have taken place. The blame game further erodes our trust that the professionals are doing their job, the best they know how. The media is exacerbating our outrage and fear by feeding us images of suffering.