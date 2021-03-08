Column: After a year of Covid, sorrow and hope

The first case was confirmed in Illinois on Jan. 24, 2020; in Iowa, it was on March 8, 2020. Fortunately, as we observe the one year mark of the pandemic, the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brighter by the day.

After a tragic and devastating winter, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been dropping dramatically over the past two-plus months.

And of course, the vaccines are here. In a marvel of modern science, there are already three safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines being distributed throughout the country. More than 350,000 Iowans have started their vaccination, and more than 208,000 are fully vaccinated. In Illinois, more than 3.1 million doses have been administered, and more than 1 million are fully vaccinated.

With COVID’s deadly spread continuing to fall and more people being vaccinated every day, optimism is becoming more and more abundant. The post-pandemic normal will not look exactly like the old normal, but the closer we can get, the better. And we’re getting there. That feels good.

So here’s to continued progress on the vaccine front and continued drops in the virus’ spread.