Column: All politics matter

If my inbox and family phone conversations are any indication, interest in politics increased significantly during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office.

Here’s hoping that interest not only remains, but begins to spread beyond the White House to not only Congress, but our state capitols and city halls.

For better or worse, Trump’s time in office certainly spiked interest in presidential politics. It’s admittedly anecdotal evidence that I present, but speaking as someone whose primary reporting responsibilities are state government and politics, I was far more likely over the past four years to receive reader correspondence about Trump, even if the story only contained a passing mention of the former president.

I also became the go-to political expert in my family. Years and years of phone calls that had been mostly about sports suddenly were mostly about politics, and mostly about Trump. And you know what? I think that’s a good thing. I know a lot of people get tired of political discussions, but I wish more people talked politics. We just need to figure out a way to talk about it without getting into shouting matches.

It would be even better if this heightened political awareness spread to other areas of government, sort of like trickle-down political interest.