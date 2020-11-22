Column: Alone for the holidays

Because of the pandemic, I have found myself in a situation I had never imagined I would be in – being alone for the holidays.

I do not share this with you to elicit sympathy. I don’t feel sorry for myself. Nor should you. Rather, I share this with you to underscore the fact that even in difficult times, there is quality of life to be experienced if we go about things in the right way.

Before mapping out some key factors in experiencing quality of life even when alone for holidays, I want to note what not to do: resist any inclination to become a couch potato 24/7, eating breakfast cereal straight out of the box non-stop. That in no way contributes to health and well-being. In fact, quite the opposite.

There are three keys to health and well-being when being alone for the holidays: (1) use Zoom, FaceTime, or simply that old-fashioned device known as the telephone to spend time with family and friends; (2) make certain that you have good food to eat; and (3) make certain that you have fun things to do.