Column: American Rescue Plan worked in Iowa

Two years ago, in March 2020, Iowa detected our first cases of COVID-19 — our state’s first grim milestone of the impact the novel coronavirus would wreak on our state, which has, to date, claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 Iowans — the equivalent of three 9/11 attacks, right here in Iowa. As the Omicron variant declines, we all hope and pray that the worst is behind us.

One year ago, in March 2021, President Biden signed in to law the American Rescue Plan to accelerate the recovery of our economy. Under the watch of President Donald Trump and Governor Kim Reynolds, our schools had been closed, thousands of businesses permanently shut their doors, and hundreds of thousands of Iowans lost their jobs.

Those of us who remember the George W. Bush Financial Crisis worried gravely about the long-term effects of COVID on our economy. In 2009, Republicans blocked adequate investments to get our country back on the right track. The consequence of Republican obstruction was a decade of slower job growth and underinvestment in essential services.

Thankfully, President Biden and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne made sure our nation did not repeat the mistakes of Republican obstruction and Bush-era incompetence that prolonged the George Bush Financial Crisis. President Biden and Rep. Axne passed the American Rescue Plan, or ARPA.

The American Rescue Plan, passed one year ago in March 2021, even though every single Republican in Congress — including U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks — voted against the bill.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also viciously attacked the bill. But once it was passed, she changed her tune. Despite opposing the bill, Gov. Reynolds has gleefully doled out the funds that Iowa received because of the American Rescue Plan, which she had previously attacked as a "Blue State Bailout." This was hypocritical politics at its absolute worst.

Thanks to President Biden and Rep. Axne, Iowa has been able to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our broadband infrastructure — which Gov. Reynolds was against, until she was able to try and take credit for it.

Thanks to President Biden and Rep. Axne, Iowa has been able to invest a hundred million dollars into new and innovative water quality projects — which Gov. Reynolds was against, until she was able to try and take credit for it.

Thanks to President Biden and Rep. Axne, Iowa had a record state budget surplus, which we could have used to invest in our public schools and into public health.

Instead, Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Republicans lied to Iowans to try and take credit for this surplus. Then, Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Republicans took our tax money and gave it away to wealthy Iowans and big corporations with a massive tax cut that will benefit the ultrarich over 100 times more than the average Iowa household.

Unfortunately, this is just another example of the hypocrisy and corruption from Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Republicans. Under President Donald Trump’s watch, the coronavirus infected America and has now killed nearly one million Americans and nearly 10,000 Iowans. Gov. Reynolds ordered the shutdown of our schools and mismanaged our state’s handling of COVID-19, and then she decided the best way to recover was to give the ultrarich and big corporations a huge tax cut, instead of investing in public education.

Without the leadership of President Biden and Rep. Axne, however, our state would be facing the same precarious challenges we faced in 2009-2010. Instead, while significant challenges remain — like the corporate greed that has resulted in historic price increases (i.e., inflation) and the "Putin Price" of gasoline at the pump — we have averted the fiscal crisis we faced in 2009-2010.

Thankfully, as we celebrate the first anniversary of the American Rescue Plan this month, we should all be grateful for federal investments that supported state and local governments, re-opened our businesses and schools, and made life-saving vaccines available to every American. Even the Republicans who voted and campaigned against this plan — like Chuck Grassley, Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Kim Reynolds — should be able to admit (now that they’re trying to take credit for it) that the American Rescue Plan helped rescue Iowa.

Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, of Coralville, is the Senate Democratic Leader. He represents District 37, which includes Cedar County and parts of Johnson and Muscatine counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0